The dear departed

Some bloggers have been celebrating the passing of Bainimarama and AS-K supporters Sundip Patel and Lt Col Manasa Vaniqi. In doing so, they show themselves to be no better than Bainimarama and AS-K. Those who are calling their deaths a judgement from God need a reminder that they are not God.
Russel Hunter did the right thing and admitted that Sundip Patel never interfered when he was editor and spent a lot of money fighting Hunter’s deportation. Sundip backed Hunter to try to increase the Sun’s circulation and then swapped horses in response to the deportation. In other words, it’s just business, the same story that RFMF officers tell their families when explaining why they backed a takeover by the military.
And then there’s the late Lt Col Manasa Vaniqi. Like a lot of other military men he just did what he was told, but Bainimarama will find it hard to find another PS who will so blindly lead our sugar industry down the garden path to oblivion without a thought for what he’s doing. So let’s not blame Vaniqi for what’s happening to sugar.
In the same context we should mark the passing of Crosbie Walsh as a commentator – not dead but he looks broken hearted. He’s been “left disturbed and puzzled by the resignation of former FNU Vice-Chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand”. And he finds the removal Acting Permanent Secretary of Education Ms Basundra Kumar “equally disturbing”.
Cheer up Croz, we at least have a constitution and hopefully that will start to exert some discipline over Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum. The Fiji Times is keeping them on their toes and who knows, maybe the Fiji Sun will have another change of editorial policy.
Happy New Year to all.
what a load of rubbish! Sundip Patel may have been against the junta at the start but he gave in and indulged in corruption and made lots of money from it – all for the sake of good business. This is similar to those German business owners who pleaded a similar reasoning for profiting from Hitler’s dictatorship then wanted to be seen as having no choice. We all have a choice! The issue is that they gave in and put money before ethics, morality, the lives of the oppressed and our nation!
These words of the famous king Solomon prove useful to reflect on when losses like these happen – “A man who strays from the path of understanding comes to rest in the company of the dead” (Proverbs 21:16) and “It is not good to be partial to the wicked or to deprive the innocent of justice” (Proverbs 18:5) and thirdly, not least “Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent – the Lord detests them both” (Proverbs 17:15)
It does not take rocket science to understand the very messy path that Fiji is on from the personal choices that people have made. The moral lessons are so simple and so clear to learn but stubbornness and wickedness of heart prevail. And so the journey to learn and be wiser continues! We all disregard justice and righteousness at our own peril…………so fasten your seatbelts Fiji, the journey is only starting.
believe it heard of saying ” keep your friends close keep you enemies closer” business interests is as such businesses will protect its own interest first everything else is secondary like it or not any that’s they way it is.
These guys only cared for themselves. Good riddance
ISOA TIKOCA LUVENI MAGAITINAMU…TAMATA CORRUPT O IKO…NA NOMU DINAU MADA GA E BINI TU…DRAU VEICAI KEI KOROVUSERE…SA RAUTA MADA NA VAQARA POWER DRAU VEITAURI KAU…TABETABE VEI TEIMUMU CICI
SA RAURI KEIMAMI VINAKA NA MATANITU QO…KEIMAMI KUNEA KINA NA VAKACEGU…CAVA TALE DOU SE VAKASAGA ISOA TIKOCA KOROVUSERE WAQAUA QAVOKAVOKA VAKAI BACI SAUMATUA….KEMUDOU KECE QO NA LALA LOOSERS…NA MATAIVA KEI NA I SELE ME TEI NA TAVIOKA…KEIMAMI SEGA NI MAI VINAKATI KEMUDOU NA KAI VITI…SA RAUTI KEIMAMI VINAKA SARA GA NA MATANITU QO…SA RAUTA MADA NA VEIVAKALOLOMATAKI…..KEIMAMI SA RAI NA KAIVITI NEIMAMI A LAI VAKAYAGATAKI TU I PALIMEDI ENA 20000…MAGAIJINAMUDOU
SA RAUTI KEIMAMI VINAKA NA MATANITU QO…KEIMAMI KUNEA KINA NA VAKACEGU…CAVA TALE DOU SE VAKASAGA ISOA TIKOCA KOROVUSERE WAQAUSA QAVOKAVOKA VAKAI BACI SAUMATUA….KEMUDOU KECE QO NA LALA LOOSERS…NA MATAIVA KEI NA I SELE ME TEI NA TAVIOKA…KEIMAMI SEGA NI MAI VINAKATI KEMUDOU NA KAI VITI…SA RAUTI KEIMAMI VINAKA SARA GA NA MATANITU QO…SA RAUTA MADA NA VEIVAKALOLOMATAKI…..KEIMAMI SA RAI NA KAIVITI NEIMAMI A LAI VAKAYAGATAKI TU I PALIMEDI ENA 20000…MAGAIJINAMUDOU
QARASE LAUSAMU…LAKO LAI CICI NIU I MONUDOU…..TAMATA CORRUPT…FIJIAN HOLDING FDB AND THE LIXT GOES ON….ONA SEGA VAKADUA TALE NI NA MAI VEILIUTAKI…SE BERA GA NI RAUTI IKO NAI LAVO E HALF MILLION SOLIA VEI IKO NA MATANITU…SA VACAVA SOTI NA KOCOKOCO SA TU VEI IKO…MOTHER FUCKER
the language being used above shows the deeply rooted hatred ordinary fijian people have for the power hungry…..please let god have his way….that is the only solution to all our worries and concerns…may godbless fiji and its leaders…
O GALU MADA …PITA WAQAVONOVONO…O IKO NA QAURI O VACAKAVA TIKO NA BLOGSITE RA TU WAVOKI QO…LAUVUTU NOMU QARA NI SONA…MAGAIJINAMU …QARANICICI LAUCAI….CICI LEVU…ENA VAKACURUMI I NOMU SONA NA TABANI SOKOBALE…..LAUSAMU NOMU I CICI
Australias labour leader,Bill shorten to the pacific? Gee what a surprise. A poofta economy perhaps? You surely not going to stop that water level now…can you?What`s the catch? Don`t look right to me… ;)
http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=330839
can ficac charge perpetrators for abuse of office and power and taxpayers funds.
or
only ag can tell whom to charge or not
as ficac created by him hahahahaha
Hi Everyone I made matenalavo.com to help fijians find jobs easier. It’s a fully searchable archive of classified ads. I hope people can lift themselves up instead of being unemployed and at the mercy of the government. Vinaka.
window.location=’https://www.google.com’