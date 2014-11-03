What a production!

People all around Fiji waiting to have water connected, or reconnected, or just to have some water in the pipes they already have, must be stunned to see the line-up for the presentation of Fiji’s case to the UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva.
The group photo shows fourteen of them all looking very pleased with themselves. Fourteen! Who was this meant to impress? The UNHCR? The rest of us back home or around the world in more humble places? All we can see is a huge tax-payers bill for airfares and four star hotel accommodation at our expense.
I can’t make up my mind what offends me most about this epic production. Is it just the AS-K ego tripping, which I guess I’ll have to learn to live with? Or is it the blatant contrast between all the fine words and the fact that the FPF still says they haven’t been able to catch the perpetrators of a crime that was filmed with many faces visible, not to mention a car registration plate. No police force has ever had handed to them a stronger case on a platter, crying out for charges to be laid. If people filmed were not direct perpetrators but are refusing to speak, charge them with being accomplices or obstructing justice.
Whatever the UN Human Rights Commission may make of this circus of people jumping through process hoops, vaulting over bars set very low for themselves and juggling some big ugly facts, we all know a crime was committed and we all know the perpetrators are known to the Police. None of the fourteen can doubt that. Their appearance in this circus casts them as clowns at best and accomplices in human rights abuse at worst.
30 October 2014: Fiji regime presents ‘clean’ human rights report to UN
The 137 recimmendations to the 2013 Bainmarama and Khaiyum Constitution by UN Member countries should be adhered to strictly by the new Fiji Government. Failing that we will see ourselves in dire circumstances when we need UN help.
The group comprise the core of the “think tank” group that designed the main framework of the 2013 Constitution which Professor Ghai so aptly describes,he doubts Bainimarama has ever read and understood……………The trip is a huge waste of Fiji taxpayers funds !!!
Apart from the two overweight lavarche are there any real Fijians in this junta slurpers photo? no wonder the UN is becoming increasingly irrelevant?
hahahahahahhag go fiji go
Seems like some stereotypical indigenous Fijians believe only they should be in the picture.
Now I wonder why they are not.
So what the ‘so-called’ think tank that went to UN have to say about this: FIJI TIMES
THE United Nations Human Rights Council has recommended that Fiji consider establishing a constitutional commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Constitution.
The council suggests that this will thereby ensure it is reflective of the will and aspirations of the citizens of Fiji, seeing that this might help to bring about a more stable political structure.
The Fiji team made a presentation to the UNHRC last week and after discussion with the group led by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, recommendations were made and Fiji was told to provide an update by March next year.
At the UN meet, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji accepted 98 out of 137 recommendations made by the Human Rights Review Council.
Fiji told the council that the for the remaining 39 recommendations it was necessary to either consult with the relevant independent institutions, or to refer them to relevant government agencies for input. Out of the 98 accepted recommendations Fiji is already compliant with 12.
It was resolved that the 39 recommendations would be examined by Fiji which would provide responses in due time, but no later than the 28th session of the Human Rights Council in March 2015.
They have recommended that Fiji repeal the Media Industry Development Decree 2010 in order to end intimidation and harassment of those that express criticism of the State. (WHAT DOES MIDA BOSS HAVE TO SAY NOW!!!)
Member countries said there was a need to change the climate of fear and self-censorship and to ensure that no one was arbitrarily arrested and detained for exercising their rights.
It was also recommended that the legislative and constitutional framework be amended to maintain the separation of powers and cease any executive interference with the independence of the judiciary and lawyers and ensure the processes governing the discipline of lawyers and judges are free from political interference (MORE SO WHY CJ SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THERE)
The Council said Fiji could ensure respect for freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association by amending aspects of decrees such as the Public Order Act Amendment Decree, the Political Parties Decree and the Media Industry Development Decree that unduly restricted fundamental freedoms.
It was suggested Fiji could create and maintain an enabling environment for civil society actors to freely associate, by amending relevant laws and ensuring they are not invoked to curtail the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.
At the UN meet, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji accepted 98 out of 137 recommendations made by the Human Rights Review Council.
Fiji told the council that the for the remaining 39 recommendations it was necessary to either consult with the relevant independent institutions, or to refer them to relevant government agencies for input. Out of the 98 accepted recommendations Fiji is already compliant with 12.
It was resolved that the 39 recommendations would be examined by Fiji which would provide responses in due time, but no later than the 28th session of the Human Rights Council in March 2015.
They have recommended that Fiji repeal the Media Industry Development Decree 2010 in order to end intimidation and harassment of those who express criticism of the State. (IS THERE A NEED FOR MIDA ATALL!!!)
Member countries said there was a need to change the climate of fear and self-censorship and to ensure no one was arbitrarily arrested and detained for exercising their rights.
It was also recommended that the legislative and constitutional framework be amended to maintain the separation of powers and cease any executive interference with the independence of the judiciary and lawyers and ensure the processes governing the discipline of lawyers and judges were free from political interference
The council said Fiji could ensure respect for freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association by amending aspects of decrees such as the Public Order Act Amendment Decree, the Political Parties Decree and the Media Industry Development Decree that unduly restricted fundamental freedoms.
It was suggested Fiji could create and maintain an enabling environment for civil society actors to freely associate, by amending relevant laws and ensuring they are not invoked to curtail the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.
These idiots reminded me of those goats and cattle with tags on their eyes looking from behind the fence at an abattoir ready for the slaughter.
Wonder where the real Fijians are???
Sitting round the grog bowl dreaming of one day seeing another part of the world.
Van Damned
Didnt you see the “Real Fijians”, captured by Syrian rebels and sitting down like pussies for the whole world to see ??
Paad Marood the Pakala
Right – forgot about that…..going back to my kava bowl now.
The children of the devil are in the pictures!!! they have the “HELL” sticker on their forehead…..PLZ! kyhum IN “JESUS” NAME u should Repent!
Oh no, Tomasi has changed his name
They are boasting about their possition to the UN!! waisting Tax payers money and where are you guys from? you should know who u are and where u come from, rt ?
the looks are not very happy ones because like a bunch of school kids, the headmaster told them to go back and redo their homework and come back next year…what a joke.
Look at them:
– Aiyaz the closet gay/pedophile
– Nazhat the slack slut
– Pryde the pedophile
– Gates the gay pedophile
– Ashwin the corksucking asslicker
skin these people alive, and feed them to wild dogs.
What their smile is hiding is the fact that they got hard slaps at un. Aiyaaz thought he could woo un with his smart talk like he has charmed the people of fiji. He didn’t realize that people sitting there know what he has done. No one, not even his side kick ashwin, nor the smooth taker gates, nor the intelligent cunning bitch Nazat could save him. Well he should be prepared to face the music again in March. And if he as smart as he pretends to be, he will be better in selecting his troop for that trip.
This is truly slack. Never before has a Fiji delegation comprising of the CJ, Attorney General , Solicitor General, Fiji’s Representative in Geneva, the country’s media council chairman and all other compatriot stooges told to go back home and do their homework again! This bunch of self-appointed rulers have time and again showed how out of touch with reality they are. Their project of undoing democracy and parliamentary governance and reinventing it Baikhai style is utter shambolic! More unnecessary work and more unwanted costs to the tax payer……..a change that was uncalled for and no one really supported in the first place. Can they not realise how humorous they are in truly establishing themselves chief clowns of the Fiji circus? At least they now learn that the world and international human rights bodies are not as gullible as they think and will not be taken for fools as they might presume! We shall now anxiously await what the clowns will be reporting in March 2015.