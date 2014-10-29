Nowhere in that statement do I threaten a coup! The fact is, the Prime Minister and his side of the House and the 2013 Constitution are themselves the end product of the coups I referred to as the way we have been changing our political direction since 1987. This is a fact. Plain and simple.

NAIWAIKULA RESPONDS TO BAINIMARAMA’S THREATS
Opposition Member of Parliament Niko Naiwaikula today responded to alleged threats against him from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, as outlined in the Fiji Sun of 16th October.
Honourable Naiwaikula said that Prime Minister Bainimarama and the Fiji Sun would do well to read the context in which I referred to coups in the Hansard – if they had, they would realize that their claims that I ‘threatened a coup‘ were not only baseless, but deliberately distorted to ‘sensationalize ’the issue for their own benefit of fear mongering.
Honorable Naiwaikula said his reference to coups was in relation to his remarks on ‘True Democracy’ where he said quote:-
True Democracy will only be achieved by a Constitution that contains the following essential elements:
1.It is the common will of the population;
2.It guarantees the rights of all citizens, and by that I mean, individual fundamental rights, indigenous group rights, minority rights, workers’ rights, women’s rights and all the other rights that are now established by UN Convention;
3.It provides within its mechanism a clear separation of powers; and
4.It must also provide within it a provision that guarantees accountability, transparency and good governance.
I will be so bold as to say that the sooner we convene a commission to look into and extract from all previous Constitutional documents, the good they have in them, combining them all into one that we all agree with containing those essential elements, the better it will be for us.
Not doing so will be an invitation for another coup because we have shown by the very way that we have been voting since 1987, that a coup is a legitimate way to change things. Unquote
This is clearly recorded in the Hansard records.
Nowhere in that statement do I threaten a coup! The fact is, the Prime Minister and his side of the House and the 2013 Constitution are themselves the end product of the coups I referred to as the way we have been changing our political direction since 1987. This is a fact. Plain and simple.
By threatening me as he did, the Prime Minister himself is mocking the 2013 Constitution because he shows no respect or regard for my freedom of speech, expression and publication as stated in the Bill of Rights Sec 17, and my freedom of conscience and belief as stated in Sec 22.
The Honourable Bainimarama must understand that he is now a Prime Minister, not a Dictator with a mandate to govern, he must exercise his powers with humility, respect and accountability and that includes allowing others to freely express their view and he must protect their right to do so.
Authorized By: Honourable Niko Naiwaikula
Opposition Member
Parliament House
Niko is a racists bastard. Accept the results you idiot.
Daniele Yaya i think Niko accepts the results but is saying that the fact the constitution was not the 7000 submissions one (published submissions) as opposed to the 1000 submissions one that the Govt replaced it with (none of those submissions have been made available) is going to be a problem going forward. You need to read his comments and stop being an idiot, idiot.
@ Daniele Yaya, You obviously cant read or understand the guts of Nikos comments. There are a lot of differences between Niko and yourself, telling by the tone of your comment. One major difference is that Niko is an educated Fijian and you are an uneducated brainless fool and a relation of Bainimarama. Nikos comment addressed the importance of the well being of all Citizens of Fiji including yourself. A fair and just system of Leadership is required and not the thuggery and Fear and Control stance that Bainimarama ruled Fiji under in the last 8 years. Bainimarama’s government policy is making you Fijians second class citizens in your own country. Open your eyes and look outside the square of your miserable existence,
Thank you Dreu and Saunivalu. We applaud your commitment and efforts to help our people see our current realities more clearly. It will not be easy to make blind eyes see. In fact, it is gonna be a miraculous act which we ourselves cannot accomplish on our own. We must never give up. We trust that if we do our best, God will do the rest. Our nation needs to hear the truth, see the light and cross the bridge from slavery and bondage to lies and deceit to freedom and justice for all. If our leaders are themselves blind and in bondage, how much more so are our fellow citizens and countrymen. But with God, nothing is impossible. God is calling us to the rescue mission. May we be found worthy of His calling. God bless you and our other friends. Vinaka.
“” We trust that if we do our best, God will do the rest.””
Perhaps he’s having a rest after all the hard work he did in 2006 for the benefit of Fiji.
No doubt the majority actually take this into account and do not expect him to work his ass off again for a few dinosaurs wanting things there own way, again.
This exchange just shows that Bai has simply changed from being an uncontrolled maniac with a gun to a mere clown in a legislature!