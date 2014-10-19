Fijian answer to Ebola……… Dont discuss it

Office of the leader of opposition

Republic of the Fiji Islands

STATEMENT

[No 2/10/2014]

EBOLA PREPERATIONS BY FIJI

The Opposition today filed an urgent question in Parliament regarding Fiji’s preparations for the Ebola epidemic currently affecting African states, with new cases reported in the USA, Spain and Germany.

Opposition Member Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who filed the question which was later denied by the Speaker said that the question was a matter of national importance, especially when we have a contingent of Police officers in Liberia, the heart of the Ebola epidemic.

Ratu Naiqama said that Fiji needed to be on alert and prepared and the Opposition felt obligated to raise the matter in the House. The urgent question stated:-

Given the potential of the epidemic to worsen before it is expected to be bought under control, can the Minister for Health please inform the House the following:-

Does the Ministry have in place any plans to create public awareness about the Ebola virus and what can be done to prevent it?



What plans do we have to effectively isolate any suspect cases



Has the Ministry started any training of Health personnel to handle cases while maintaining their own safety



Do these plans include the establishment of an Ebola testing laboratory to enable quick results?



Have our Border officials and airline personnel been briefed on this Virus and are they ready to conduct proper screening of visitors and returning residents?



What plans have we got in place fo r screening our Police contingent when they return from Liberia which is the centre of the Ebola epidemic.

Authorized By: Opposition Chambers

Parliament House

