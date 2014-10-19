Fijian answer to Ebola……… Dont discuss it

Office of the leader of opposition
Republic of the Fiji Islands
STATEMENT
[No 2/10/2014]
EBOLA PREPERATIONS BY FIJI
The Opposition today filed an urgent question in Parliament regarding Fiji’s preparations for the Ebola epidemic currently affecting African states, with new cases reported in the USA, Spain and Germany.
Opposition Member Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who filed the question which was later denied by the Speaker said that the question was a matter of national importance, especially when we have a contingent of Police officers in Liberia, the heart of the Ebola epidemic.
Ratu Naiqama said that Fiji needed to be on alert and prepared and the Opposition felt obligated to raise the matter in the House. The urgent question stated:-
Given the potential of the epidemic to worsen before it is expected to be bought under control, can the Minister for Health please inform the House the following:-
- Does the Ministry have in place any plans to create public awareness about the Ebola virus and what can be done to prevent it?
- What plans do we have to effectively isolate any suspect cases
- Has the Ministry started any training of Health personnel to handle cases while maintaining their own safety
- Do these plans include the establishment of an Ebola testing laboratory to enable quick results?
- Have our Border officials and airline personnel been briefed on this Virus and are they ready to conduct proper screening of visitors and returning residents?
- What plans have we got in place for screening our Police contingent when they return from Liberia which is the centre of the Ebola epidemic.
Authorized By: Opposition Chambers
Parliament House
Yes Editor. Khaiyum and his puppet Voreqe are very cunning. They become the ostrich and bury their heads in the sand when they have no answer to legitimate threats. They become like vultures when they see potential dead meats for the slaughter and feasting. Or they are happy remaining in their usual habitat as pigs and monkeys and goats. But to have the same bunch of animals as leaders of Fiji? That is really sad. But then again, as some observers such as Ratu Sai and others have been reminding us, Fiji is a nation of animals in a farm. Animal farm indeed. The question is for how long shall we allow ourselves to remain in their kingdom?
Thank you Ro Teimumu, Ratu Naiqama, Niko, Bill Gavoka, Biman Prasad, Prem Singh, Salote Radrodro, and other MPs from both sides. Please for the sake of the whole nation and all our different communities and cultures, always speak the truth with boldness and with love. It is the truth that will set us free. Lies, deceit, greed and selfishness have imprisoned us for so long. Seize this opportunity to proclaim the truth clearly, constantly, consistently, boldly and absolutely. By doing so, the truth will set us free. Let truth be known and let secrecy and lies recede. Let freedom ring and may all our people of this beautiful nation be blessed because of it.
Time will always tell that lies remain only temporarily because truth is permanent and perpetual. Those who believe in lies, especially those who know they are lies but still believe in them, will become confused in time as the lies are diffused and as truth remains. Because they will realize that they have been hoodwinked by lies they will become disappointed with the liars and become their strong enemies.
This, exactly, was what happened to a good friend and close relative of mine who was a strong coup 2006 advocate but has become a staunch adversary to it.
