Campaigning is beginning to wind up in Fiji in the run up to next Wednesday’s general election.

Tomorrow is the last day that any sort of campaigning is allowed.

Philippa Tolley has more from Suva.

“All yesterday afternoon the party of the ousted Prime Minister, Laisenia Qarase, Sodelpa, held its final rally in a village near Suva’s aiport. Today, Fiji First, the party lead by Rear Admiral, Frank Bainimarama, is holding what it calls a family fun day, although all the party’s senior figures are due to deliver speeches. The only broadcast leaders debate will be run on a local radio station tomorrow between the leaders of Fiji First and Sodelpa. A televised debate between the two was due to be held last night, but the Sodelpa leader pulled out citing concerns Fiji Broadcasting might control which questions were put to the two leaders.”