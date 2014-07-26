Kadavu chiefs are asking the right questions
July 25, 2014
Kadavu chiefs have welcomed a visit to Kadavu by a delegation from SODELPA as it gives them a chance to learn more than is covered in the radio news. They welcome Government initiatives to assist development in Kadavu but feel they’re in the dark about many things and question the way many laws affecting them have been passed without any consultation. One change which had been made without any consultation was the removal of FAB scholarships as a result of which many parents struggled to find the money for their children to go to university. The meeting at the village hall in Tavuki was attended by many of the chiefs of Kadavu but there were no reports of them saying they or their vanua supported SODELPA, as happens after Bainimarama campaign meetings. It will be interesting to see if Bainimarama can now visit Kadavu and answer the questions in the minds of Kadavu leaders after their meeting with SODELPA.
All governments in the world are supposed to look after its citizens so it is only right and just for the military government to serve the people with quality and cost-effective services.
As for new laws and decrees affecting land and administration , only proper for chiefs to be consulted .
Thanks to the chiefs of Kadavu in asking t5he government on these issues
All in one to kick Bai nd Khai’s government out cos they are not Chiefs they are thieves!!!
My brother suggested I may like this blog. He was once entirely right.
This publish actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how so
much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!|If
you don’t mind, I would like to share this blog with my followers on twitter?