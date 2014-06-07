Vodafone admits it allowed ‘state surveillance’ 760 times in Fiji in 2013. The Minister for Telecommunications IS Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, the general secretary of the FijiFirst Party!

Vodafone ‘spying’ admission fuels election surveillance concerns
Section 63 of the electoral decree prohibits people from communicating political messages by telephone, internet, email, social media or other electronic means 48 hours before polling opens and there is wide concern the regime will tap phones and monitor internet to prevent breaches.Vodafone has previously denied it has the facilities to monitor calls and text messages, insisting it can only access phone records via police or court warrant.
It has also said there is no legislation in place which would allow for telecom operators to intercept text messages, phone calls or internet messages.
The Guardian newspaper report, however, says Vodafone has revealed ‘wires had been connected directly to its network and those of other telecoms groups, allowing agencies to listen to or record live conversations and, in certain cases, track the whereabouts of a customer.’
Concerns about phone and internet monitoring in FIji is not new. The subject has come up before on this blog, including revelations from former 3FIR commander, Roko Ului Mara, who says the regime started tapping phones in 2007.
Mara said both Connect and Vodafone do it, but Vodafone was the worst. Others have attested also that the regime uses experts from both India and China to spy on Fiji citizens, especially its critics.
Cellular behemoth Vodafone has revealed that a number of governments have “direct access” to its network, collecting mass surveillance on users and allowing them to listen in on calls among other things. The revelation was detailed in the carrier’s first Law Enforcement Disclosure Report, a 40,000 word breakdown of what Vodafone is – and isn’t – allowed to say about the monitoring and tracking requirements it faces from agencies like the NSA.
The new report covers 29 of the operating businesses which are directly controlled by Vodafone, including three joint ventures, in Australia, Kenya and Fiji), in which the carrier has been issued with a lawful demand from a law enforcement agency or government authority. It covers a period between April 1st, 2013 and March 31st, 2014.
However, the telecoms firm is limited by exactly what it can, and can’t, reveal about each country’s policies. In some, for instance, even disclosing that the possibility of wiretapping calls and messaging is prohibited.
Most concerning to privacy activists, however, is the fact that in around six countries, Vodafone is required to hand over direct access to its network to governments and security agencies. The carrier either has to provide its own direct access, or permit the government itself access to the infrastructure to install it.
With that access, every call and message can supposedly be monitored, if the security services see fit, without the need for individual warrants from courts. Vodafone has not named the locations in which direct access has been installed.
Although the document is primarily a data driven one, Vodafone also uses the opportunity to criticize privacy laws, the extent to which they allow surveillance, and their inconsistencies between jurisdictions. There is “very little coherence and consistency in law and agency and authority practice,” the carrier points out, “even between neighboring EU Member States.”
Vodafone has also released a part of the document under a creative commons license, in the hope that other carriers will weigh in and add to the database of legislation and access to customer data.
Khaiyum is telecommunication minister for a number of reasons: Firstly utility companies such as Vodafone and FEA generate considerable cash flows where he can tap in a bit. The telecom minister’s role is also useful to keep a close eye on those who do not want to vote for him and must therefore be considered opponents. The Honorable Khaiyum and his Rear Admiral will deal with those misfits.
Anyone can be tapped at any time. In a democracy an independent judicial officer considers the matter according to law. In Fiji where the judiciary is controlled by the Minister of Communications who also happens to be Attorney General who controls the judiciary, this illegal regime bypasses normal legal requirement.
Vodofone is only interested in making profit for their shareholders. That is the duty of its directors. Basis human rights and democratic standards do not feature in their agenda.
The government also has software which is very cheap and easy to obtain. It allows a mobile phone to become a listening device. The phone does not need to be on a call. Go to google and search mobile phone listening device.
If any political opponents wish to have privacy in their conversations, take the battery out of your phone.
If you want to go on the internet and use a vodofone dongle, you can be guaranteed that all of your emails and transmissions will be looked at if you are a person of interest. Not a criminal, but a person who this paranoid regime perceive as a threat to their holding of power.
The courts simply stamp and send the required documents to vodofone if the beloved Attorney General so requests. That should not be a surprise to anyone. There is simply no transparency and accountability (unless you consider that everyone is accountable to the Attorney General and Prime Minister). Remove the rule of law in a dictatorship and this is what you get.
The small changes that this government have made in relation to social factors do not outweigh their tyrannical removal of democracy and the rule of law. Nothing will change after the elections. Is life better since 2006 in Fiji? Lets ask those who have profited. The polls are skewed intentionally so the AG and PM can falsify the true election results and point to these polls to claim legality to the international community.
The stakes are higher than ever. SODELPA have publicly stated that they will restore the 1997 Constitution and the GCC. The PM and the AG cannot let this happen. Their lives, literally depend on it.
We want the 1997 Constitution and GCC to be restored.
SODELPA make it clear to the people of Fiji on these two very important things in our life.
Say NO to MUSLIM rule.
Only 760 times?
C’mon I TAUKEI we have to move for the Truth……..1997 Constitution and the GCC to be restored. What are these oily hair doing?They were brought to Fiji for a purpose “BUT” they gone too much again.They shoud’nt play with the Land because the Land has “EYES”.
Insider’s view of Fiji coup2000-12-29 15:49 Auckland – The joke used to be that thanks to the “coconut wireless” nothing was ever secret in the South Pacific but during a coup in Fiji this year it was spies, special forces soldiers and some very sophisticated transnational monitoring at work.A top political source outside Fiji told AFP they had a unique view into the set up of the coup plotters as well as the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and as a result, knew much more than even now has come out.”If you could see what came across my desk you would have a different view of it all,” the source, who did not want to be identified, said.But within an hour of the 2000 coup, one top New Zealand government official said off-the-record that the coup was actually led by Police Commissioner Isikia Savua.Vodaphone, Fiji’s only mobile phone operator and which ended up providing all the players with cellphones, usually the ubiquitous bright orange pre-paid unit, has also played its part in providing a clearer picture of the coup.Legal sources say authorities now have the complete list of everybody the coup plotters called, and those who called them, before and after 19 May. Intelligence services outside Fiji also have the lists and despite digital encryption by Vodafone, they were listening, a diplomatic source said.This is illustrated in the case of Lieutenant Colonel Filipo Tarakinikini, an RFMF spokesperson.Last month, during a military mutiny, New Zealand Foreign Minister Phil Goff said he believed Tarakinikini had in fact played a key role in the May 19 coup. Tarakinikini denied it and threatened to sue. Goff, while holding his ground, was unable to release any evidence to back up his statement.Sources say the “convincing” evidence could not be released as it came via the New Zealand Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB)….”
