Avinesh Gopal

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

AN aspiring politician has urged those who are yet to register to vote in the general election to do so.

Nirmal Singh of the Social Democratic Liberal Party said a voter’s most powerful weapon was his/her vote.

“It is your vote that will decide the future of your country and the future of your posterity,” he said.

“It is your vote which will decide who will represent you in parliament.

“The quality of the next parliament will be determined by your vote.

“Don’t blame parliamentarians later on because it is your choice.

“Don’t underestimate the power of your vote because it is your vote that will make or break the nation. Go out and register to vote and reclaim your country.”

Mr Singh also said people who thought the two major races could not mix should go to squatter settlements to see how the people lived side by side in the face of poverty and hardship.

“If you are still not convinced, then go and visit places when natural disaster strikes to see how people mix.

“If you are still not convinced, then go to any of our hospitals in the country.

“There is no ‘Fijian’ or ‘Indian’ blood marked and stored separately.

“If our blood can mix, then why can’t we.

“It is our perception and unsubstantiated fear of each other that is preventing us to mix.

“Let’s reach out to each other and then see for yourself how well we mix.”

Meanwhile, Mr Singh said the vanua, the church and the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) were the three pillars of the iTaukei identity which should be maintained .

“You reform these three pillars to meet the challenges of the time but you do not abolish it. You cannot bring two races of people together by making laws. It must come through your heart and our younger generations are just doing that.”

Mr Singh also said people must be allowed to listen to everyone who was seeking to stand for the election, individually and as a party.

He said they must consider the pros and cons before making their judgment.