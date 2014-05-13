‘A powerful weapon’
Avinesh Gopal
Tuesday, May 13, 2014
AN aspiring politician has urged those who are yet to register to vote in the general election to do so.
Nirmal Singh of the Social Democratic Liberal Party said a voter’s most powerful weapon was his/her vote.
“It is your vote that will decide the future of your country and the future of your posterity,” he said.
“It is your vote which will decide who will represent you in parliament.
“The quality of the next parliament will be determined by your vote.
“Don’t blame parliamentarians later on because it is your choice.
“Don’t underestimate the power of your vote because it is your vote that will make or break the nation. Go out and register to vote and reclaim your country.”
Mr Singh also said people who thought the two major races could not mix should go to squatter settlements to see how the people lived side by side in the face of poverty and hardship.
“If you are still not convinced, then go and visit places when natural disaster strikes to see how people mix.
“If you are still not convinced, then go to any of our hospitals in the country.
“There is no ‘Fijian’ or ‘Indian’ blood marked and stored separately.
“If our blood can mix, then why can’t we.
“It is our perception and unsubstantiated fear of each other that is preventing us to mix.
“Let’s reach out to each other and then see for yourself how well we mix.”
Meanwhile, Mr Singh said the vanua, the church and the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) were the three pillars of the iTaukei identity which should be maintained .
“You reform these three pillars to meet the challenges of the time but you do not abolish it. You cannot bring two races of people together by making laws. It must come through your heart and our younger generations are just doing that.”
Mr Singh also said people must be allowed to listen to everyone who was seeking to stand for the election, individually and as a party.
He said they must consider the pros and cons before making their judgment.
All other politicians should take very careful note of this. No hate, boasts or ridiculous promises that they do not have a chance in hell of achieving.
Nirmal my vote is for you.Time for a change. The illegal regime has ruled for 8 years illegally and now must give chance to others. The national debt stands at 7 billion with price of food gone up by 60 % since 2006.
It seems the money is too good for Khayium too leave!
Nirmal Singh did say something very important to voters.
Yes we all agree – Voters most powerful weapon is their vote.
So vote for Fiji First.
The party that puts Fiji First and cares for all people.
Good luck Nirmal. The power in Fiji lies with the RFMF, not the voter.
Funny that Nirmal mentions weapon. The last change of government was indeed brought about by weapons, especially those in the hands of green thugs under the command of the kleptocrat Khaiyum.
Whether one votes for Fiji Foist or any other party everyone who calls Fiji home should make an attempt to register and by gosh VOTE.
I have decided not to vote and will burn my voting card and a copy of 2013 Constitution in the middle of the ground at my polling station.
@ 1997
Then your voice will not be heard.Make sure you don’t complain. Accept the results as your numbers will be insignificant.
1997 Constitution
I respect your right to do so and I hope you will.
With all due respect Nirmal, the outcome of this so called election has been determined long ago. What makes you think that the Khaiyum clan will voluntarily give up their license to steal our money and risk all sorts of consequences?
The new Amnesty International report on torture is out. We feature amongst those countries where not all is good:….”Police forces in countries including China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at times torture individuals during interrogation and pre-trial detention, often forcing detainees to “confess” to a crime. Sometimes prisoners are even tortured to death….”
They forgot South Africa, UK, USA…………………………..Russia…………………..
The new Amnesty International report on torture is out. Fiji has good company:…..”Police forces in countries including China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at times torture individuals during interrogation and pre-trial detention, often forcing detainees to “confess” to a crime. Sometimes prisoners are even tortured to death”.
With Nirmal joining SODELPA this is a very good sign for Indians.
Professor Narsey should join SODELPA too.
Sodelpa will win and form the government.
Singh is King.
Say NO to MUSLIM RULE.
Say no to Khayium.
IF FFP loses this election will they be happy sitting in opposition and especially answering questions spanning 8 years running Fiji? But by now most of the evidence will have been destroyed. Why did they disband the Public Accounts Committee? While they haven’t presented the Audited Accounts for the last 7 years surely the Auditor General’s office is conducting the auditing in some form or the other. Given the news leakages from all corners of Fiji I am amazed nothing has been leaked from Auditors office so far! Is the Auditor General’s office operating or has been disbanded? I read in the blogs some time ago about FB’s credit card spending spree while overseas. Was there any truth in this or just another bull in blogs?
My guess is no. Just like Rambo, he could not handle leading the SVT in opposition so he chucked in the towel. Papa Pig is worse: he is comfortable only with issuing orders but stutters when responding to questions that calls him to account for his actions.
Nirmal singh and sainana rodrodro make a good swing couple.
Both are liabilities to the party and that’s good for FF.
@ Joejoe
Are you an idiot too like Ratu She?
Do you still not know that the Auditor General is required to audit the accounts of Govt every year? No reports ever go missing as the Auditor General has to keep copies of these.
Do you still not know that all auditors are required to keep copies of their evidences of any fraud or non-compliance they highlighted in their reports? Otherwise how can they defend their views of any fraud in the Public Accounts Committee meetings.
Do you still not know that the Public Accounts Committee (when they were in existence) were very busy discussing the old Auditor Reports? Otherwise why should the Public Accounts Committee be meeting?
Do you still not know that the rest of the Auditor General’s reports will be discussed when the new Parliament is formed? AG has already mentioned this in the media.
As with my man VB’s credit card spending: Do you still not know that my man VB can also have his own personal Credit Card just like an other normal person? How he spends his personal monies is HIS own business.
Do you still not know that any Govt. issued Credit Card will be checked and Govt. as the owner of the card can at any time request the Bank to issue out a copy of all companies to whom monies were paid to? Do you still not know that all monies paid out the finance people in any Ministry will have to keep copies of the invoices and vouchers? Also you still don’t know that any monies paid nowadays are easily tracked because of the new technologies that are being used?
As with Fiji First performance in the Elections: Do you still not know that Fiji First has been consistently polled as the most favorite party to win the elections?
And lastly, Fiji First is the people’s party as this is the only true multiracial party that put Fiji first and cares very much about her and her future.
Prick from Nabua
The report is not supposed to be kept secret gathering dust some where. It is for public consumption an account of government finances.
Nabua Dickhead
I will not vote for a person who got into power via treason using guns and also murder human rights abuses & then later pretend to be a goody goody leader and using we the tax payer funds to bribe people, mislead the population to forget his crimes and vote him.
A crim is still a crim. A traitor is still a traitor.
You such a moron u cant see the truth
ULUKAU
@ Ratu She idiot.
Who said it’s not for public consumption?
The reports will be given out to the public after it’s tabled in Parliament and when the new PAC is formed. You still can’t get that simple thing?
That is, after the 17 September 2014 Elections which is approximately 120 days from today.
There are procedures to be followed as stipulated in the law as is in every Commonwealth countries.
You’re an idiot.
@ Kai Tailevu. That’s your choice.
Now I think King David of Israel killed alot of people so are you saying that King David too should not have been King as he committed a crime?
Now you may say that it’s not a crime; what’s a crime? Breaking laws? What if the law is amended to pardon those who initialed broke it? Is it still a crime? But the law has pardoned them?
Stop confusing law with religious beliefs.
Seeing and hearing the Big Five on safari is one of my most important
goals.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It really useful & it helped me out a
lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet visitors, its really really
nice article on building up new webpage.
These are truly fantastic ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
It’s not my first time too visit this website, i am browsing this web page dailly
and obtain nice facts from her all thee time.
Idling іn traffic is the main cause of wasting gas.
Your i – Phone 4 fits like a glove in thе сase, which will hold and offr a secure and firm protective
home for ƴour phone. The i – Phone 4 has gone above and
Ьeyond wikth its bɑcklight, but the EVO does well enough, despite
nnot being as brilliant.
Remarkable! Its truly amazing post, I have got much clear idea about from this piece
of writing.
motionx gps iphone
Helo to every one, it’s trulky a fastidious for me to go to seee this site, it contains valuable Information.
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess
I will just book mark this site.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely happy to read everthing at alone place.
I always spent my half an hour to read this web site’s posts daily along with a cup of coffee.
Pingback: Botswana Safari | ZUPI.BIZ - doza zilnica de dispozitie!
Pingback: South Africa For Your Family Safari | ZUPI.BIZ - doza zilnica de dispozitie!
Pingback: Confirm Your Favourite Safari Excursion Without Delay And Watch Wild Animals Walking Free In Africa | mindyzufyv
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a information! existing
here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web
site.
Excellent post. I’m going through some of these issues as well..
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I
am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else having identical RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for
rhino trek south africa
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be actually one thing which
I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely vast for me.
I’m having a look forward on your subsequent
publish, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I am really delighted tto read this website posts which carries tons of valuable facts,
thanks for providing these statistics.
Pingback: Volunteer Vacations – Volunteer In Namibia, Africa | blainew29
Pingback: A Safari Holiday | rosettpsd
Pingback: South Africa Winter Safari | maricrfelts
Pingback: Experience Africa With A Free-roaming Wildlife Safari | wilfordelatorr
Pingback: Explore Africa With A Free-roaming Wildlife Safari | maricrfelts
Pingback: Schedule The Best Safari Travel Straight Away And Discover Wild Animals Wandering Free In Africa | wilfordelatorr
Pingback: South African Safari – The Secret To Surviving A South African Safari | mohamma91
Pingback: Saving The Environment | rosettpsd
Pingback: Winter Safari In Western Cape | mohamma91
Pingback: Experience Long Street, Cape Town | maricrfelts
Pingback: Holiday Ham: Tips for Choosing | blainew29
Pingback: Travel Picks: Top 10 multi-generational destinations | wilfordelatorr
Pingback: African Poachers Are Killing Elephants On An Industrial Scale | maricrfelts
Pingback: Finding a perfect accommodation Africa | afghanbest.com
We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to checking out
your web page repeatedly.
You need to take part iin a contest for one off the
moost useful sites on the net. I’m going to hughly
recommend this site!
For newest news you have to payy a quick visit world-wide-web and on web I found this web site as a best wweb site
for newest updates.
I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Now I aam going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming yet again to
read moire news.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but
after lokoking at some of the articles I realized it’s new
to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I found it
annd I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
What’s up, this weekend is nice for me, as this occasion i am reading this great informative article
here at my home.
I love reading through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Thanks for finally writing about >Fiji Today FijiTodays Open Forum
Blog <Loved it!