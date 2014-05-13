Posted on by

‘A powerful weapon’

Avinesh Gopal
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

AN aspiring politician has urged those who are yet to register to vote in the general election to do so.

Nirmal Singh of the Social Democratic Liberal Party said a voter’s most powerful weapon was his/her vote.

“It is your vote that will decide the future of your country and the future of your posterity,” he said.

“It is your vote which will decide who will represent you in parliament.

“The quality of the next parliament will be determined by your vote.

“Don’t blame parliamentarians later on because it is your choice.

“Don’t underestimate the power of your vote because it is your vote that will make or break the nation. Go out and register to vote and reclaim your country.”

Mr Singh also said people who thought the two major races could not mix should go to squatter settlements to see how the people lived side by side in the face of poverty and hardship.

“If you are still not convinced, then go and visit places when natural disaster strikes to see how people mix.

“If you are still not convinced, then go to any of our hospitals in the country.

“There is no ‘Fijian’ or ‘Indian’ blood marked and stored separately.

“If our blood can mix, then why can’t we.

“It is our perception and unsubstantiated fear of each other that is preventing us to mix.

“Let’s reach out to each other and then see for yourself how well we mix.”

Meanwhile, Mr Singh said the vanua, the church and the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (Great Council of Chiefs) were the three pillars of the iTaukei identity which should be maintained .

“You reform these three pillars to meet the challenges of the time but you do not abolish it. You cannot bring two races of people together by making laws. It must come through your heart and our younger generations are just doing that.”

Mr Singh also said people must be allowed to listen to everyone who was seeking to stand for the election, individually and as a party.

He said they must consider the pros and cons before making their judgment.

  1. All other politicians should take very careful note of this. No hate, boasts or ridiculous promises that they do not have a chance in hell of achieving.

  2. Nirmal my vote is for you.Time for a change. The illegal regime has ruled for 8 years illegally and now must give chance to others. The national debt stands at 7 billion with price of food gone up by 60 % since 2006.
    It seems the money is too good for Khayium too leave!

  3. Nirmal Singh did say something very important to voters.

    Yes we all agree – Voters most powerful weapon is their vote.

    So vote for Fiji First.

    The party that puts Fiji First and cares for all people.

  5. Funny that Nirmal mentions weapon. The last change of government was indeed brought about by weapons, especially those in the hands of green thugs under the command of the kleptocrat Khaiyum.

  6. Whether one votes for Fiji Foist or any other party everyone who calls Fiji home should make an attempt to register and by gosh VOTE.

  7. I have decided not to vote and will burn my voting card and a copy of 2013 Constitution in the middle of the ground at my polling station.

  8. @ 1997

    Then your voice will not be heard.Make sure you don’t complain. Accept the results as your numbers will be insignificant.

  10. With all due respect Nirmal, the outcome of this so called election has been determined long ago. What makes you think that the Khaiyum clan will voluntarily give up their license to steal our money and risk all sorts of consequences?

  11. The new Amnesty International report on torture is out. We feature amongst those countries where not all is good:….”Police forces in countries including China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at times torture individuals during interrogation and pre-trial detention, often forcing detainees to “confess” to a crime. Sometimes prisoners are even tortured to death….”

  12. They forgot South Africa, UK, USA…………………………..Russia…………………..

  13. The new Amnesty International report on torture is out. Fiji has good company:…..”Police forces in countries including China, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, at times torture individuals during interrogation and pre-trial detention, often forcing detainees to “confess” to a crime. Sometimes prisoners are even tortured to death”.

  14. With Nirmal joining SODELPA this is a very good sign for Indians.
    Professor Narsey should join SODELPA too.
    Sodelpa will win and form the government.

  17. IF FFP loses this election will they be happy sitting in opposition and especially answering questions spanning 8 years running Fiji? But by now most of the evidence will have been destroyed. Why did they disband the Public Accounts Committee? While they haven’t presented the Audited Accounts for the last 7 years surely the Auditor General’s office is conducting the auditing in some form or the other. Given the news leakages from all corners of Fiji I am amazed nothing has been leaked from Auditors office so far! Is the Auditor General’s office operating or has been disbanded? I read in the blogs some time ago about FB’s credit card spending spree while overseas. Was there any truth in this or just another bull in blogs?

  18. My guess is no. Just like Rambo, he could not handle leading the SVT in opposition so he chucked in the towel. Papa Pig is worse: he is comfortable only with issuing orders but stutters when responding to questions that calls him to account for his actions.

  19. Nirmal singh and sainana rodrodro make a good swing couple.

    Both are liabilities to the party and that’s good for FF.

  20. @ Joejoe

    Are you an idiot too like Ratu She?

    Do you still not know that the Auditor General is required to audit the accounts of Govt every year? No reports ever go missing as the Auditor General has to keep copies of these.

    Do you still not know that all auditors are required to keep copies of their evidences of any fraud or non-compliance they highlighted in their reports? Otherwise how can they defend their views of any fraud in the Public Accounts Committee meetings.

    Do you still not know that the Public Accounts Committee (when they were in existence) were very busy discussing the old Auditor Reports? Otherwise why should the Public Accounts Committee be meeting?

    Do you still not know that the rest of the Auditor General’s reports will be discussed when the new Parliament is formed? AG has already mentioned this in the media.

    As with my man VB’s credit card spending: Do you still not know that my man VB can also have his own personal Credit Card just like an other normal person? How he spends his personal monies is HIS own business.

    Do you still not know that any Govt. issued Credit Card will be checked and Govt. as the owner of the card can at any time request the Bank to issue out a copy of all companies to whom monies were paid to? Do you still not know that all monies paid out the finance people in any Ministry will have to keep copies of the invoices and vouchers? Also you still don’t know that any monies paid nowadays are easily tracked because of the new technologies that are being used?

    As with Fiji First performance in the Elections: Do you still not know that Fiji First has been consistently polled as the most favorite party to win the elections?

    And lastly, Fiji First is the people’s party as this is the only true multiracial party that put Fiji first and cares very much about her and her future.

  21. Prick from Nabua

    The report is not supposed to be kept secret gathering dust some where. It is for public consumption an account of government finances.

  22. Nabua Dickhead
    I will not vote for a person who got into power via treason using guns and also murder human rights abuses & then later pretend to be a goody goody leader and using we the tax payer funds to bribe people, mislead the population to forget his crimes and vote him.
    A crim is still a crim. A traitor is still a traitor.
    You such a moron u cant see the truth
    ULUKAU

  23. @ Ratu She idiot.

    Who said it’s not for public consumption?

    The reports will be given out to the public after it’s tabled in Parliament and when the new PAC is formed. You still can’t get that simple thing?

    That is, after the 17 September 2014 Elections which is approximately 120 days from today.

    There are procedures to be followed as stipulated in the law as is in every Commonwealth countries.

    You’re an idiot.

    @ Kai Tailevu. That’s your choice.
    Now I think King David of Israel killed alot of people so are you saying that King David too should not have been King as he committed a crime?

    Now you may say that it’s not a crime; what’s a crime? Breaking laws? What if the law is amended to pardon those who initialed broke it? Is it still a crime? But the law has pardoned them?

    Stop confusing law with religious beliefs.

