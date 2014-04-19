“I live by that principle because I swore under the 1997 Constitution to be the Speaker of the House.”

Nasik Swami

Saturday, April 19, 2014

+ Enlarge this image Pita Nacuva at Parliament House after he was elected Speaker of the House. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE fifth day of December 2006 will always be remembered by ousted speaker of the House of Representatives Pita Nacuva.

And while the political turmoil of that year still triggers the experiences of those who were victimised by it, Mr Nacuva says his routine that day was not an ordinary one.

Recalling his experience, the bold parliamentarian shared it with The Fiji Times.

Mr Nacuva said on that day he was being driven from his Namadi Heights home to the Parliament complex in Veiuto in his government vehicle.

He said when they reached the intersection of Laucala Bay and Ratu Sukuna roads, his car was stopped by two military officers.

“Two iTaukei soldiers in full combat armament, one from Lomaiviti Province and the other from Lau, stopped my devoted and loyal driver Willie Sasala and I in my official vehicle GM827 about 7:30am,” Mr Nacuva said.

He said after being stopped, his official vehicle was commandeered by the soldiers and they were left on the road to find their way to Parliament.

Mr Nacuva said he and his driver had to take a taxi to the parliamentary complex.

“There two iTaukei soldiers in full combat armament, one from Cakaudrove Province and the other from Macuata Province, came to my Speaker’s Chamber at about 10am on Wednesday, 6 December, 2006, met me and conveyed a directive that I vacate my chamber and go home for good.”

He said caretaker prime minister Dr Jona Baravilala Senilagakali wrote to him on December 6 advising him to vacate his position as the Speaker.

“That you are to vacate your position as the House of Representative Speaker with effect from December 5, 2006, and your government/PSC quarters within one month from the date of this directive.

“The letter was hand-delivered and received at my residence at 5 Griffith Place, Namadi Heights, Tamavua, on Tuesday, 2 January 2007.

” I replied on Wednesday, 3 January 2007 and personally hand-delivered the letter at Dr Senilagakali’s office the same day.”

The former national rugby captain and volleyball rep said while the events of post 2006 may affect developments, it was important for Fijians to move on.

He said while the September 17 general election would be an opportune time for Fiji’s return to democracy, he had no plans of contesting the general election.

Mr Nacuva believes he is still the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“To me, the 1997 Constitution is still in place although it’s purported to have been abrogated in 2009.

“I remain as Speaker until the new members of parliament are sworn in. That’s my belief. I maintain my integrity.

“Therefore, I’m not contesting the elections because I’m still the Speaker of the House.”

Mr Nacuva said he believed in ethics, honesty and abiding by the law, saying he based his morals on these.

“When someone is in Parliament, he is called honourable because he’s a person who has ethics and has integrity.

“I live by that principle because I swore under the 1997 Constitution to be the Speaker of the House.”

Mr Nacuva has urged people to have faith and believe in God.

“God is the only one who will help you. Pray and believe.”