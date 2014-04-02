Stop Press….. Frank trying to register the Fiji Blue color and the Fiji Flag symbol as party colors and emblem.

Fiji First is expecting to pick up votes by having a recognizable symbol and color in the polling booths on election day.
Their campaign will be based on it being anti Fiji to vote against the flag.
There will be a major psychological tendancy for the undecided voter to vote for a symbol that he/she associates with their pride in Fiji as their homeland.
You fool
Whoever has posted this is talking though his or her backside
The Decree doesnt allow any symbols but numbers of candidates
@ correction….
Tabetabe …sona levu
Bainimarama should be seen for what he really is…a deceitful character.
Using Fiji’s symbol is a desperate move…imagine what EyeArse would do if other parties do the same…he would not hesitate to prosecute.
Well let us respond by rejecting Bainimarama,,by NOT VOTING BAINIMARAMA.
The list of candidates and their party symbols will be displayed in each polling booth alongside the candidates number
Common guys vote the lying, deceitful, murderers out.
rerevaka na kalao ka dhoka[betray] the tui.
Running out of options I guess. So this is true democracy in action dur
Interesting to note that the SDL was forced to change its name but Papa Pig basically stole the name of a de-registered party with a part of the coat of arms to boot.
“Old habits die hard and once a thief always a thief” comes to mind.
Th use of the flag and the coat of arms makes perfect sense for a party whose leaders have ruled for the last eight years. Who would be closer to the state and its actions than the Honorable Khaiyum and his friends from the RFMF?
The “PYTHON” leaders……..what are they doing? My “FIJI” is a “CHRISTIAN” Country, O.K!!!
