Red faced ministers… Media reports of recent but most probably final fact-finding mission of the Ministerial Contact Group of the Pacific Islands Forum to Fiji generated a positive vibe all around from both sides…Group leader and Foreign Minister of New Zealand Steve McCully was all smiles before the camera as was his Trans-Tasman counterpart and new-’kid’-on-the-bloc, Australia’s Julie Bishop. But beneath those smiles were some highly red faces the whisper goes. Apparently, the Fiji police mounted a search of the visiting Foreign Ministers’ hotel rooms at a top hotel in the capital Suva, as well as bursting into the meeting room at the Forum Secretariat unannounced and demanded a room search as well. It was not clear what the detectives were after but it certainly caused a diplomatic storm as it seems the rights of visiting diplomats as protected under the Vienna Convention were not observed.
Last whisper was that the bosses at the Forum HQ would be sending a stern protest note to Fiji’s foreign ministry! Wonder what the Fiji foreign minister will do in light of the cold relationship it has with the Forum HQ?
http://www.islandsbusiness.com/2014/3/whispers/whispers/
Those clowns got what they deserve. You deal with thugs, you have to accept their behaviour. Perhaps this incident will teach even hard core morons such as McCully what the regime in Fiji is all about.
They should have being locked up. They have done nothing for the people of Fiji but have supported an illegal regime over the years.They should have got the soldiers out of UN etc.They are at the back of Fijian people supporting such illegal takeover.
well Fiji is a Police state no matter what some shit Foreign Ministers say to gloss over that fact.
The world famous cassava patch runner is obviously getting nervous again.
