Yabaki’s view on free, fair
Reverend Akuila Yabaki Suva
Now that the visiting Pacific Islands Forum Ministerial Contact Group (MCG) has come and gone; and so has the Commonwealth Secretariat Team- all within about a week – and each visiting team has left us with their bundle of advice about where Fiji is placed in terms of holding free and fair elections by international standards, the onus is therefore now upon Fiji’s people and voters in particular to take up the cudgel for achieving that goal. A seven-member Electoral Commission is now established to oversee the conduct of the 2014 elections. We are soon to have the Electoral Decree announced at end of February, so we are told, and also the much awaited naming of who is the independent Supervisor of Elections. It will soon become news that apart from Voreqe Bainimarama there will be others in his cabinet who will also stand for the 2014 elections. The next key step then is that six months before elections the current government leaves office once the date of election is announced and a caretaker government takes over. Another is that anyone who wishes to stand for elections resigns any office of state. There must be no use of government facilities – vehicles, planes, boats or offices – to fight the elections as this will give unfair advantage to people already in power. What we see before our very eyes is the promotion of government achievements or results for campaign purposes. Whether the objective is explicitly or implicitly campaign-related, such publicity in an electoral context could confer and unfair advantage to people already in power. Also the elections must be free of military control and members of the military serving in civilian office seen as having resigned from military office on the day elections are announced. Fiji’s reinstatement into full Commonwealth membership at the advice of the MCG will come and can only happen through the restoration of constitutional civilian democracy, the rule of law and human rights.
This is the kind of things we should have heard from the visiting international monitoring mob. We didn’t. They lacked backbone.
It is good that Rev Akuila Yabaki has raised them because these are the kind of things which have a direct bearing on whether we will have a free and fair election.
Up to the present time it is hard to be convinced that a free and fair election will be conducted by the usurpers, notwithstanding the appointment of an Electoral Commission.
Let us settled the first question first.
And the first question is Who is in charge of the elections?
When was the last recorded history of a free and election in Fiji?
Every election since independent have been free and fair.
saitoce.
Yeah right, all election preceding this one have been questioned to some extent where it was deemed corrupt.
But than again Fiji is dealing with two of the most deceptive and corrupt people in the world aye?
Jeke boci u talking shit arse hole. We want the election to be free and fair. What evidence do u have to say that past elections were not free and fair arse hole?
Jeke cannot think properly because of the time spent kissing Bai’s arse
Over the past three decades, Fiji’s military has become increasingly conscious of its role and status as part of the power elite. It exercises political power through the displacement of Fijian chiefly power. The military is therefore the Vunivalu (war chief) to the chiefs’ Tui (sacred chiefs), and is embedded in an antithetical relationship in which it currently has the upper hand. To expect the war chiefs (aka military) to be cognisant of and committed to democracy is an expectation too far…
Don’t worry, this election will be approved by the international community.We don’t really care what this losers are saying because we don’t rely on them now
mack
go and drink whisky with the Rev under the mango tree…..we sick and tired of coup sapotas and hypocrites
It really is Coup Coup land? The poorly led Fiji military has done enormous damage to their own nation and culture. Brain dead fools.
I think Jeke and mack are getting a bit dizzy and confused from all the fumes. Perhaps you should both stand up and go have a rest now?
As for the post – I have absolutely no confidence that the regime intend to “play fair” in any way. They will use public money for their campaigns.
They will lie.
They will malign their opponents.
They will threaten anyone who challenges them.
They will try to rewrite their own history.
Lucas ,Yes they will do all those because the unionist are doing it too but you are not talking about them either
Where is all the kai bau ,all lumu sona, so all about the. Tui Viti was a lie, tui. Viti no qele, everything about. Cakobau were lies, all the kai bau are.hiding, na kawa nei. Cakobau.are all. CARA DA in the. USA, wiping white arses.Shit. all. Bullshit. History
paratap
we are right here in tailevu but your are there in the usa shitting in your pants boci
I would like to iron-clad the veracity of holding of election and say it has to be to free fair and credible as determined by credible international democratic organisations such as UN Commonwealth or EU. The regime can claim that the elections will be free and fair but this is in their convoluted interpretation as they go about manipulating the process. Because as things stand bai has to win by hook or by crook or else there will be terribly dire consequences. But he should have thought of this before executing the coup. The time has come to dismount the tiger
Wasn’t obama campaigning as president of USA when running for his second term and Rudd as PM of Aust.
Good points raised by Rev Yabaki.
This Arse’s govt will kake no heed though.
Rav Yabaki vinaka.
Hope native Fijians can know the reality of want is going in Fiji.
IF NO INTERIM GOVERNMENT THE ELECTION WILL BE RIGGED BY KHAYIUM.
IT MAKES IT EASIER WITH THE ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM.
I CAN SEE ANOTHER FIVE YEARS OF DICTATORSHIP IN FIJI!
Money and power has made Bai / khayium and to win the election at any costs.
They should give others to ran the government as they have been in power for 8 years.
REV YABAKI ONLY PEOPLE LIKE CAN DO SOMETHING FOR AN INTERIM GOVERNMENT.
THE THUGS MUST GO!
THE NATIVE FIJIAN MILITARY IS AGAINST IT’S OWN NATIVE PEOPLE.
TAKING ORDERS OF KHAYIUM.
FOOLS! GET UP STAND UP! STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS! IF YOU DON’T THEN YOU DON’T DESERVE THEM. EVERY NATION AND EVERY PEOPLE HAVE TO DEAL WITH ASSHOLES LIKE YOUR LEADERS. RUSH THEM NOW! THEY ARE GUTLESS AND ONLY THRIVE ON THE FEAR OF THE POPULATION THEY CONTROL. DEMONSTRATE AGAINST THEM IN THE STREETS. LET THEM ARREST U. LET THEM ARREST THE ENTIRE POPULATION FOR ‘INSURRECTION’, BUT DO SOMETHING BECAUSE THERE WILL BE NO ELECTION! ISAYS AND BANANA MAN KNOW THAT THEIR LIVES ARE AT STAKE, AND THE WELFARE OF THEIR FAMILIES, AND WILL NOT GIVE UP THE POWER THAT NOW PROTECTS THEM. THEY LIKE ALL DESPOTS HAVE THE TIGER BY THE TAIL AND CAN’T LET GO FOR FEAR OF BEING EATEN.
YOU FOOLISH IGNORANT XENOPHOBIC PEOPLE HAVE CUT YOURSELVES OFF FROM THE ‘INFLUENCE OF OUTSIDE FORCES’ TO PROTECT YOUR CULTURE. WHAT CULTURE? CANNIBALISM? BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO YOURSELVES.
YOU DON’T KNOW ANY BETTER….BECAUSE THERE IS LITTLE OUTSIDE INFLUENCE = INTELLIGENCE TO HELP AND GUIDE YOU. LOOK AT HISTORY TO DETERMINE THE TRUTH OF THESE WORDS. BUT HOW MANY OF YOU READ? DO YOU KNOW ABOUT HITLER? IDI AMIN? ALL OF THE DICTATORS THAT HAVE FALLEN IN THE ARAB SPRING? THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE WILL DETERMINE ULTIMATELY THE FUTURE OF FIJI, THAT IS IF THERE IS A ‘WILL OF THE PEOPLE’
I KNOW FIJI, AND I HATE FIJI FOR WHAT FIJI HAS DONE TO ME AND Y FAMILY AND MOST OF ALL TO THEMSELVES, AND I WILL SPREAD THE WORD TO ALL THAT WILL LISTEN THAT THERE IS NO ‘PARADISE’ IN FIJI SO LOOK ELSEWHERE. I WILL NEVER RETURN TO THAT DARK AND DANGEROUS PLACE OF EASTER ISLAND STONE FACES AND COLD HEARTS.
Anon.
I do believe you are suffering from a very severe case of psychosis.
You accuse the native Fijians as being “FOOLISH IGNORANT XENOPHOBIC PEOPLE”
Are you not the one suffering from phobic neurosis?
Besides Fiji and its cannibals don’t want you or your family any where near them.
Radio Impudicity.
“I have absolutely no confidence that the regime intend to “play fair” in any way. They will use public money for their campaigns”
Play fair did you say? Did Qarase and his thieving bum buddies played fair? Was the last election free and fair? Didn’t Qarase and his cohorts used state funds to finance their campaign?
“They will lie”
Name an honest politician?
“They will malign their opponents”
Son I have no idea who you are so if you don’t mind I will just call you an epicene.
Now to the point at hand, it is a bit rich for you accuse Frank of maligning his opponents whereas you malign Frank on a daily basis without a second thought. So who contradicts who?
“They will threaten anyone who challenges them”
Didn’t Qarase’s thugs threaten the entire nation?
“They will try to rewrite their own history”
They don’t have to rewrite their history for their history has already been written and by all accounts it is one of great satisfaction.
I don’t think Frank should allow elections to happen,we are just going on fine with him.We have never seen any Govt perform as to this extent.God bless frank
Sure Mack. So you and your co-hoots can keeping filling your pockets with tax payers money without accountability and, transparency. No thanks. We want an election because Mack we want to be FREE. Heard of that word lately; you terrible person. And again, you are no finance genius; far from it.
jeke drau lai vitauri dagger tu mada kei mack ni oti nomu drau mama na poci nei Bai
Vinaka VB – Fiji’s best ever PM.
These antis are just full of talk.- too much complain.
Can’t be patient for things to be finalized.
We believe you are handling things really well and even Aust and NZ has now seen that you were sincere all along.
Keep moving forward my man VB for you are Fiji’s best ever PM.
Nabua Prick
Vinaka na masi polo…sa caliva mai na volo nei VB.
To me, this whole election is just a waste of time. I love Khaiyum being in power. He is our only hope when it comes to control our military. Without Khaiyum’s firm hand we would not have all these wonderful reforms:
We would still be stuck with the medieval chiefly system
We would still have a racist society
We would still be cannibals
We would pay more for rice and bread
We would still be bickering about who is in control
We would have disturbing negativism in our media
We would still have an endless talkfest in parliament
We would still let prisoners escape without consequence
We would still have corruption everywhere
Khaiyum’s family would still be inconsequential and poor.
Can’t you see Khaiyum’s achievement? Let us all bend down and kiss his butt, let us all support him and his aunty Nur.
Nabua Prick
Vinaka na masi volo, sa caliva mai na ceke nei VB
Hehehehe ………………….. here marinate on this:
http://www.fijivillage.com/?mod=story&id=150214affff6f8f1a573a13131e4c2
Fiji is moving forward …………….. forward to a brighter Fiji.
And thanks to my man VB.
His vision, leadership and actions should be acknowledged in this time of Fiji’s history.
Aust, NZ and the Pacific now have seen the fruits of my man’s hard and selfless labour.
Vinaka VB.
not only the elections
the country must be free of military control
that is not the military’s role
in a democracy that is.
Fiji is not a democracy presently
will it be one after the elections?
with the military in the barracks?
NATIVE FIJIANS SHOULD RISE AND GET KHAYIUM OUT.
KHAYIUM THE DESTROYER OF NATIVE FIJIANS.
Why only Native Fijians? All Fiji citizens should oust this reckless Regime and its cohorts. It is not at coup if the military size power from this illegal lot and proceed with the elections at earnest. The Military will at least Gain some respect back.
