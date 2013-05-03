Qarase tackles ‘liar Khaiyum’ and regime on land and economy
A statement on the protection of native land and the economy by the country’s deposed prime minister Laisenia Qarase.
The Attorney General, Mr. Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, has travelled throughout the country telling people that Government’s draft Constitution provides better protection for native land than the 1997 Constitution.
In the Senate, any amendments must be approved by at least 9 out of the 14 members who represent the Great Council of Chiefs. Under this provision it would be difficult to amend any of the entrenched legislation. And if any amendment is passed it would mean that the amendment has the support of the great majority of the people of Fiji.
Under Government’s draft Constitution there is no provision to entrench the rights of indigenous Fijians to their resources and other group rights. In other words the entrenched laws will be like other laws which require simple majority votes in Parliament to effect amendments or even the repeal of laws.
Where then is the greater protection claimed by Mr. Khaiyum? There is none! Mr. Khaiyum has argued that this protection is contained in the Bill of Rights. As chief legal adviser to Government the Attorney-General should know better. The Bill of Rights provides for rights of individual citizens, not group rights. Native Land is owned communally, and not by individual indigenous Fijians. His argument, therefore, is false and invalid.
Without the entrenchment of laws relating to indigenous Fijian rights it would be fairly simple to take these rights away from them. Indigenous Fijian rights to their land, for example, will be at the whim of the Government in power, since a simple majority in Parliament would be required to effect changes.
The Attorney General has cunningly diverted attention from the issue of “entrenched legislation” to the land swap or exchange in the Momi Bay Project. The land transaction in question involved the swap or exchange of 68.7 hectares of native land owned by Tokatoka Nasau with freehold land of equivalent area and value owned by Matapo Limited, the developer of Momi Bay Resort Project.
The reason Airyass cannot have entrenched provisions on indigenous land and governance is to free him and frank to pass any law on those issues as they see fit for Fiji under their constitution.
Laws like the Land Use Decree and restrictions on Provincial Councils and GCC would be invalid and unconstitutional if there are entrenched indigenous laws.
The other point which regime believers refuse to acknowledge is that these two dictators have absolute discretion to decide which and what lands to take for the land bank based on whats best for the country without any consultations because their decisions cannot be challenged in the current Courts. In normal times and normal countries where rule of law applies, such restrictions would be ignored by the Courts.
It is therefore not true that if the landowners don’t want to put their land in the land bank then it wont happen. That is nonsense and lies spun by Airyass and his band of young lawyer supporters.
Qarase is a jail bird conman convicted for favouring lauans/tongans in purchase of FIJIAN HOLDINGS Limited shares.
Qarase, who became prime minister in 2000 and was ousted in a military coup six years later, was convicted on nine charges of abuse of office and failing to discharge his duty when he was a public servant in the 1990s.
The charges related to his time as a director of a government investment company called Fijian Holdings from 1992 to 1995, when prosecutors said he put the interests of his family and home village before the public.
High Court judge Priyantha Fernando said the 71-year-old, who pleaded not guilty, had breached the public trust and must serve a custodial sentence.
He said the case showed that all officials, even those in high positions, were accountable for their actions.
The conviction means Qarase will not be eligible to contest elections which the military regime that deposed him in 2006 plans to hold in 2014.
A former Fijian government minister, Samisoni Tikoinasau, has said he will seek political asylum in Australia.
Mr Tikoinasau, also known as Sam Speight, was in the cabinet of the previous government, deposed in a 2006 military coup led by Frank Bainimarama.
He was arrested and beaten last month for distributing an anti-government DVD to villagers in his former electorate.
Amnesty International says the human rights situation in Fiji is worsening, with government critics being abused.
Mr Tikoinasau has been receiving treatment at a Brisbane hospital after fleeing to Australia on a tourist visa, according to an Australian newspaper report.
those bainimarama supporters are just sprouting bullshit. they damn well know that Qarase is more believable than their baffoon leader bainimarama. after 7 years in power, we now have a country in extreme poverty and debts to China, etc. in billions of dollars, the fnpf pension fund has almost no money and 80% of the population is struggling to survive. it’s time for these treasonous lot to go.
fighting for your peoples rights is not racism. its courage. stopping someone doing that is racism like u kaiindia wanting access to Fijians lands. that’s why u want equal rights to something u don’t legally or morally are entitled to.
@losalini…. not only is Qarase more believable he is far more intelligent than Frank and Aiyaz put together.
Aiyaz tried to paint a bad picture of the previous govt with regards to the land swap at momi bay but that failed when Qarase came out with details about the agreement and explained what really happened and even asked for an independent legal opinion.
Fijians have 90 per cent of the land in fiji and many are the poorest of the lot.
Can you tell the world what is the reason for this?
Fijians have 90 per cent of the land in fiji and many are the poorest of the lot.

Can you tell the world what is the reason for this?
This is a new trend in Fiji now for the landowners.
In Medieval Europe, because of religious discrimination, Jews were not permitted to own land. As a result, they were not able to be farmers, so they became tradesmen and bankers which produced a much higher income than farming. So, they became much more wealthy than the non-Jews, most of whom were farmers.
A similar thing has happened in Fiji. Because the Indo-Fijians usually are not able to own land, they have been forced to enter occupations that earn them more money than those who support themselves off of the land.
I’m here in Fiji. And we do not see 80% of the population struggling. As far as I am concerned. Qarase maybe twice as smart as Kayum and Frank put together. But these two have accomplished what previous Governments haven’t done with in the past 4 years. Just shut the fuck up and let us live. Please.