Qarase tackles ‘liar Khaiyum’ and regime on land and economy

The Attorney General, Mr. Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, has travelled throughout the country telling people that Government’s draft Constitution provides better protection for native land than the 1997 Constitution.

This is simply not true and it is a blatant lie. Mr. Khaiyum has told the lie so often that his colleagues in Government, including the Prime Minister, Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama, have come to believe him.

The truth is this: the 1997 Constitution provides for the entrenchment of certain laws covering group rights. These laws include the Fijian Affairs Act, the Native Land Trust Act, the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act (ALTA), the Rotuma Land Act etc. Amendments to these Acts would require special majority voting in Parliament, particularly in the Senate.

In the Senate, any amendments must be approved by at least 9 out of the 14 members who represent the Great Council of Chiefs. Under this provision it would be difficult to amend any of the entrenched legislation. And if any amendment is passed it would mean that the amendment has the support of the great majority of the people of Fiji.

Under Government’s draft Constitution there is no provision to entrench the rights of indigenous Fijians to their resources and other group rights. In other words the entrenched laws will be like other laws which require simple majority votes in Parliament to effect amendments or even the repeal of laws.

Where then is the greater protection claimed by Mr. Khaiyum? There is none! Mr. Khaiyum has argued that this protection is contained in the Bill of Rights. As chief legal adviser to Government the Attorney-General should know better. The Bill of Rights provides for rights of individual citizens, not group rights. Native Land is owned communally, and not by individual indigenous Fijians. His argument, therefore, is false and invalid.

Without the entrenchment of laws relating to indigenous Fijian rights it would be fairly simple to take these rights away from them. Indigenous Fijian rights to their land, for example, will be at the whim of the Government in power, since a simple majority in Parliament would be required to effect changes.

The Attorney General has cunningly diverted attention from the issue of “entrenched legislation” to the land swap or exchange in the Momi Bay Project. The land transaction in question involved the swap or exchange of 68.7 hectares of native land owned by Tokatoka Nasau with freehold land of equivalent area and value owned by Matapo Limited, the developer of Momi Bay Resort Project.