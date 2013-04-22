United Front for a Democratic Fiji challenges the Government to a public debate.

The UFDF today issued a challenge to the Bainimarama Regime to engage with the UFDF in a series of nationally televised debates on the merits & demerits of the2012 Peoples Draft and the 2013 Regime draft

In a statement issued today the UFDF has issued a challenge to Frank Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to face off against the UFDF in a series of nationally televised debates on the merits and demerits of the 2012 People’s Draft and their 2013 Regime Draft.

The UFDF said the local and regional media should be permitted to broadcast the debates and people should be allowed to vote at the end of each debate and the winner declared.

The main topics for debate must be mutually agreed to by both parties and could cover the following topics:

The 2012 People’s Draft

The 2013 Regime Draft

Transitional Government

Role of the Military

Immunity

The UFDF is keen to engage in these debates so as to allow the people to hear both sides of the argument at the same time, and be able to make an informed decision.

Authorized By: Ratu Jone Kubuabola Mahendra Chaudhry

Raman Singh Mick Beddoes

Attar Singh

Advertisements