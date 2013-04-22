United Front for a Democratic Fiji challenges the Government to a public debate.

The UFDF today issued a challenge to the Bainimarama Regime to engage with the UFDF in a series of nationally televised debates on the merits & demerits of the2012 Peoples Draft and the 2013 Regime draft
In a statement issued today the UFDF has issued a challenge to Frank Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to face off against the UFDF in a series of nationally televised debates on the merits and demerits of the 2012 People’s Draft and their 2013 Regime Draft.
The UFDF said the local and regional media should be permitted to broadcast the debates and people should be allowed to vote at the end of each debate and the winner declared.
The main topics for debate must be mutually agreed to by both parties and could cover the following topics:
- The 2012 People’s Draft
- The 2013 Regime Draft
- Transitional Government
- Role of the Military
- Immunity
The UFDF is keen to engage in these debates so as to allow the people to hear both sides of the argument at the same time, and be able to make an informed decision.
Authorized By: Ratu Jone Kubuabola Mahendra Chaudhry
Raman Singh Mick Beddoes
Attar Singh
Can you imagine Frank at the debate “umm” “aah” “because I said so” “corrupt politicians” “racist policies” “colonial hangovers” umm” “aah”
and Aiyaz
“well the Bainimarama government” “well the Bainimarama government”
Open challenge to dumb junta despot to face the 800000 people power.
Dictator with no school will fart in his pants
WHATS THE POINT……THESE GUYS DONT UNDERSTAND DEBATES,,,,,,,,,,,NO TALKING JUST ORGANISE A NATIONAL DAY OF PROTEST, WALK TO PM OFFICE AND THROW OUT ALL THE PESTS AND VERMIN CURRENTLY RESIDING THERE,,,,,,,
TALK IS A WASTE OF TIME WITH VERMIN AND RATS
I would advice the Regime not to waste their time with this UFDF group of five. They have had their chances and time of taking us forward yet they took us for a ride moving sideways without any progress. Now, they want a public debate. The five topics highlighted will not put food nor make life easier for ordinary Fijians.
Topic that would help us move forward and improve the livelihood of struggling Fijians would have been better. Secondly, we do not need a scientist, professor or a Doctor to lead us forward and towards elections. People like George Shiu Raj, Vaoyeshnoi would do better than the group of five. What we want is development and equal rights for everyone with special mention to the indigenous people.
Frank will just poke his fingers in his ears and start singing nursery rhymes.
That’s a good move. If the dictatorship refuses to accept the challenge, it will discredit itself. If it accepts the challenge, it will discredit itself during the debate.
If that happens the Vore will not be able to signal the facilitator to cut off the question as he did in the radio talk back show. Any which way he is a fool…an embarrassment to Fiji as a whole.
You call me an embarrassment to Fiji? You doubt my superior intelligence and my excellent education. You make fun of my way to speak. You call me a moron, an idiot and an imbecile. Please feel free to do so. But remember the facts: 1. I call the shots, 2. I will win the elections, 3. You are all losers, and 4. I have earned each dollar that aunty Nur has paid me.
50,000 potholes
READING the letter by Mr Lockington and report by Mr Neil (FT 16/4/13) shows a clear message of “50,000 potholes and $16m repairs a milestone”.
This equation has a solution if our government ensures that contracts are given to overseas companies rather than locals who have been doing the same job time and again. I’ve been watching this trend for the past six years for the Namau, Navala Rd as well as other rural roads which suffer the same fate.
The despot will prove himself to be a fool and dumb no school goon.
Maybe he will send Tikolevu from FMF who will make the despot look really smart,
Seriously he wont take up the challenge as we all know ni ukukau tu!
Mick Beddoes should give an interview with Radio Australia about this call on the regime to face off in a debate where the public will be the judge of the pros and cons of the regime constitution. By talking on Radio Australia more people around the region at least will get to know that a challenge to the regime has been made and if they are bold and honest enough to accept it and people can judge for themselves what or who is right or wrong.
THE Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, is expected to make a major announcement in relation to the registration of political parties today.
Mr Saneem’s office said the announcement would be made this afternoon.
It is understood the announcement is in relation to the issue of three former political parties that were asked to explain claims of anomalies arising out of their applications to register ahead of the 2014 general elections.
this is fantastic Mick. lets see how bainimagana bluffs his way out of this one – or will Mick be arrested for causing unrest???
mick they wont come.but you guys should go to rishikul and debate khaiyum there on tuesday at 7pm.
beat them in thier game in front of nasinu public tomorrow night and video it.
Shane or Shame
The Constitution may not put food on your table now but it will decide the fate of your future generations (if you have children that is). Try and look beyond your ugly nose you moron.
Shane or Shame
The topics for the proposed debate may not put food on your table but they will decide the fate of your future generations (if you children that is). So try and look beyond your dirty nose you ucu luka.
It was the same pothole repaired 50,000 times lol
It is good to bring up this idea of a public debate so the people will know the truth and make their own decisions accordingly but no doubt Bainimarama and Kaiyum will not allow it to happen basically because they know that they will loose the debate and worsen their credibilities which are currently very low. What Mick and party should is to attend meeting conducted by Kaiyum on the illegal constitution and bombard him with questions and see how he reacts. I have no doubt that he will instruct the Police to evict Mick and party from the meeting as that is the only way they know of resolving things when they are faced with the truth.
The Bainimarama “government” debating team will beat any debating team in Fiji. They have the guns to back their arguments!!
Are these 5 as stupid as they appear ? How on earth are you going to arrange a vote at the end of each debate that holds any credibility and shows a true reflection of the views of ALL the voting public in Fiji
The fact that they have even suggested this should make people question their motives
The group of five believes that they have been in politics long that they would humiliate VB and AG in any public debate. The two have more important things to do than a childish debate from Dicky Mouth. UPP Leader Dick Head and your group are invited to attend the Rishikul Draft Constitution questions and answers tomorrow at 7pm.
Shane, you think they will attend ? E levu tiko ga na gusudra for their donor requires them to continue the verbal challenge and incitement to entice the Regime to react negatively. Kua sara !
Mr Prime Minister, your government is doing well and is growing from strength to strength each day. Most of the Chiefs are now realizing the good thing you did in disbanding the GCC for it has been politicized so much by past governments. They are now showing their support towards your govt.
Mick Beddoes is a bastard who betrayed the the worker of his former company sun tours in Nadi.
He knows very well that under the new non racist constitution of Fiji, this bastard stands no chance of winning a seat.
Judging by the new video released with Frank’s reaction to real questions concerning corruption, we think the entire nation if justified in disbelieving everything(/b) that Mr Frank Bainimarama and Mr Aiyaz Khaiyum have to say about debate, transparency or constitutional values.
if there are on average 1000 potholes on every road in fiji, then they only fixed 50 roads.
what about the other 5,000 roads?
OMG, it will take forever.
Dont worry Shane and Danny, your children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and ur heroes children grandchildren and great grand children will be the road repair gang that will be fixing the other 5 million potholes with their wheelbarrows and Rewa River mud
Hope they can afford the tin can to boil their lemon leaf tea…………….LOL
Hill, Danny and Crane you are a bunch of masipolo fallas who do not have any moral principle just flowing with the tide, supporting an illegal government that had raped our democratically elected government.
@Adios Amigo
Adios. You are history.
First all….this guy, Beddoes, who is now issuing a challenge for a debate…Let us firstly ask ourselves, what has he done in Fiji, during all the years when he was in parliament? He has done NOTHING, absolutely nothing for Fiji and for the people that elected him into parliament. What a betrayal of trust for the voters that had voted for him. He is just a smart-talk, big mouth critics with a lot of sound and no action. He should be ashamed of himself to be criticizing a government that has delivered so much for it’s people. Shame on you, Beddoes, parliament is not a place to go to, just to fill your pocket and do nothing like you have done during all your terms in parliament. The people of Fiji (voters)are more smarter and sophisticated now than ever before. We are well aware of dirty political tactics, when old dogs like you and others are politicizing issues to condemn FFP. The people does not need that, what we need is service delivery, which touches the lives of ordinary citizen on a daily basis, just like, what this present government is presently doing.