PRESS RELEASE :L Qarase replies to lies by Bainimarama and Khaiyum about the land at Momi Bay Project.

The Attorney – General, Mr. Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum’s recent comments on the Momi Bay Land transaction do not reflect the full facts of the case. Now, the Prime Minister, Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama, has issued a statement on the same subject and other matters aimed at discrediting the elected Government which I led at the time of the transaction.
This statement is issued in response to the comments made by both the Prime Minister and his Attorney General. It is important that the facts relating to the land transaction be stated clearly, so that people may be able to form their own informed opinions on the criticisms leveled against the SDL Government.
The land transaction in question involved the swap or exchange of 68.7 hectares of native land owned by Tokatoka Nasau with freehold land of equivalent value owned by Matapo Limited, the developer of Momi Bay Resort Project.
Upon exchange the native land was to be converted to freehold and the Matapo freehold was to be converted to native land and registered under Tokatoka Nasau. There was no “loss” of native land in the transaction because of the equivalent freehold land and other benefits in exchange.
My information is that the conversion of native land to freehold was completed. But the conversion of freehold to native land has yet to be completed, due to interference by the present Government following the Military Coup on 5th December, 2006.
The transaction was made with the voluntary agreement of the two parties involved, Matapo Limited and Tokatoka Nasau. The NLTB gave its approval to the deal and the Government of the day sanctioned the land swap under the Land Transfer Act. The terms and conditions of the land swap are recorded in an Agreement between the two parties dated 31st May, 2005.
The landowners were obviously satisfied and happy with the benefits they received then, and the benefits they will receive in the future if the project is successful.
Unfortunately for the landowners they have suffered because of the effects of the military coup of 5th December, 2006. The overthrow of a democratically elected Government has effectively “killed” the Momi Bay Resort Project. The Momi Bay Resort development would have been completed by now if there was no illegal take-over of the Government.
Mr. Khaiyum’s reference to the provisions of the law relating to this transaction is also misleading. As Chief Legal Officer of the Government he should at least be completely honest with his explanation. The transaction was completed within the relevant laws with voluntary participation of all parties involved.
The bottom line is that the landowners, as owners of the land agreed to exchange their asset with a similar asset of equivalent value. It was a voluntary act on their part, and they were satisfied and happy with what they received.
The conversion of native land to freehold land was never the policy of the SDL Government. The Momi Land transaction was an isolated case which all parties concerned approved and came away satisfied with the outcome. The transaction was carried out within the Land Transfer Act and completed in good faith.
Both Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama and Mr. Khaiyum appear confused about the entrenched legislation in the 1997 Constitution relating to native land. The entrenchment of the Native Land Trust Act means that any amendment of that Act would require a higher and more difficult Parliamentary votes for approval. This has protected native land from possible attempts to alienate such land.
It is no secret that the SDL Government would like all native legislation remain entrenched in the Constitution. It is almost certain that the successor to the SDL would like to maintain this as a key policy issue.
The present Government’s draft Constitution does not provide for entrenched native legislation. This means that any amendment to the Native Land Trust Act, for example, would require a simple majority in Parliament. Furthermore, without entrenchment in the Constitution, it will become much easier to alienate native land, the issue that both the Prime Minister and Attorney General appear confused.
There are two precedents for similar land transactions. In the Hyatt Hotel and Denarau development projects there were similar land exchange transactions, both during the SVT Government. In those two cases and in the Momi Bay project the benefits to landowners have been substantial.
L. QARASE
Vinaka PM LQ .Bai/Khaiyum just trying to give more lies and vote buying tactics. biggest crook are the regime idiots.
Let’s not get distracted by what happened at Momi. It’s what’s happening right now that matters.
The Land Use Decree 2010 over-rides the Native Lands Trust Act. It gives Bainimarama the power to issue leases for any term up to 99 years at whatever rents he likes. He doesn’t have to increase rents as the value of our dollar sinks. The Decree says he should take into account “the overall wellbeing of the economy” and “the purpose of providing a livelihood for all parties concerned”, which is another way of saying the tenant can cry poor and the landowner is left to the mercy of Bainimarama.
And note: the landowner cannot even take a grievance to court. Bainimarama’s word is final and absolute.
What do Bainimarama supporters say to this?
While I will never, ever be a supporter of dictatorships, much less self-imposed autocrats who rob the people of their civil and human rights, let me say this Navosavakadua:
Yes, it’s obvious that Khayum is using the Momi Bay issue as a trump card to camouflage the mammoth problems that his junta is totally responsible for and which will eventually be brought under the spotlight, the Qarase administration should do more than simply state the Momi issues as it were – which they were totally responsible for, and explain it well and take some responsibility for it, instead of simply pointing fingers at the junta. it’s childish and you’re not doing yourselves any favour.
Yes, it’s well understood that all Khayum has been saying about the protections on native land under his decrees may not be all what they seem because no one trusts a treasonous man – one who has become too greedy and powerful for his own boots.
But given the reactions from the ousted PM on the Momi issue, people like me feel like we’re caught between a rock and a hard place. Know what I mean…?
When LQ explained his side of the story on the Momi land deal it sound good but when Bai and Kaiyum spoke on the matter they just sound like small kids trying to make a right wrong.
Stealing land and other mineral rights from iTaukeis is not right.
LQ messed up really bad.
So vote for VB as PM.
VB the iTaukeis true guardian.
Navosavakalialia.
Apart from your prevarications and hyperboles, what section of the decree you disagree with?
Were you not a paying member of the Rabuka’s SVT party?
Uh oh… from FijiLeaks News Update:
“Tikoitoga re-admitted to hospital; he is joined by Commissioner Western Cawaki”!
The junta has only aggravated the screw-ups made by the previous FIJIAN administrations. Fiji needs to start on a clean slate and the incumbents are not the ones to do it! They need to yield to the collective intelligence and faith of their people, they need to give way to the power of the people – Fijians have not come this far since 2006 and learnt nothing from the mess compounded by this regime. The junta needs to LET GO if they truly have FAITH in themselves.. (not the country – but in themselves!) instead of willfully taking the country down with them …
as it is becoming evident, these stooges do not want to give up power. they have been ejoying the power and entitlements that come with their treasonous rule. 7 years in power have totally corrupted these people and they have become greedy. for the sake of our beautiful country, they should let go and let a new elected government take over. and if we are not satisfied with them in the next 4 years, we shall vote them out. that is total Democracy not the bakola one they are trying to shove down the fijian peoples’ throats.
rajesh… why do you go on and on about others being CROOKS? Aren’t you a big one yourself? Promised to give away your wages if elected to govt, yet didn’t do it. Isn’t that stealing? Class 5 English grammar just makes it worse for the crook that is you,
Just a question ….how can a land of similar size be of same value when one is prime land (beachfront) and the other is in the highlands??? did the landowners no that a major resort would be developed on the land and would rather lease it that put it away as freehold for good…..im no supporter of anyone but i know for sure the difference between a 1966 Ford and a 2009 Ford