The muzzle is now complete………….You must use the “correct forms” even though the Decree does not require this.

All groups of people applying for registration as a political party have been encouraged to follow the application form provided by the office of the registrar of political parties.

Prior to the deadline for the re-registration of existing political parties, each group used their own forms to obtain signatures of the 5000 signatures required under the decree.

Registrar of political parties Mere Vuniwaqa says to avoid any confusion, groups can log on to their website for the forms that spells out the procedure clearly.

“If they go onto our website, http://www.electionsfiji.org, we have an application form there, that would assist them in putting in their applications. In putting the forms together, we’ve basically studied the decree, and put in all the legal requirements within the form itself so if this group of people are looking at the application and filling out the form properly, they would have fulfilled the legal mandates under the decree.”

As the Registrar of Political Parties, Vuniwaqa has been mandated under the amended political parties’ decree to refuse any application if the information provided has been found to be incorrect.

