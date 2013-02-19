The muzzle is now complete………….You must use the “correct forms” even though the Decree does not require this.

Use correct forms: Registrar
Taken from/By: FBC Report by: Roland Koroi
All groups of people applying for registration as a political party have been encouraged to follow the application form provided by the office of the registrar of political parties.
Prior to the deadline for the re-registration of existing political parties, each group used their own forms to obtain signatures of the 5000 signatures required under the decree.
Registrar of political parties Mere Vuniwaqa says to avoid any confusion, groups can log on to their website for the forms that spells out the procedure clearly.
“If they go onto our website, http://www.electionsfiji.org, we have an application form there, that would assist them in putting in their applications. In putting the forms together, we’ve basically studied the decree, and put in all the legal requirements within the form itself so if this group of people are looking at the application and filling out the form properly, they would have fulfilled the legal mandates under the decree.”
As the Registrar of Political Parties, Vuniwaqa has been mandated under the amended political parties’ decree to refuse any application if the information provided has been found to be incorrect.
Guys stop abusing.
Just use the correct form !!
@ Reddy
Bula Pita. Why you hiding behind an Indian name ??
Imagine if everyone uses the right forms, brings the right numbers, has the proper offices in the right places and has used the right party names in the right language and has fulfilled any other new rules that we will undoubtedly introduce to make the opposition run around, imagine if these losers out there can still do it. Yes, you are right, we cannot allow them to compete in free and fair elections because we would unfortunately lose them. Being a strategic genius my boy Khaiyum has naturally developed a back up plan! We will have a couple of RFMF officers at any polling boot to advise the silly villagers on whom to vote for. As we anticipate the winging of guys like you, we have already secured international election observers. Most of them will come from North Korea and China with a few ZANU guys from Zimbabwe sprinkled in for colour. Diplomats from France and the EU will also be allowed to have a look, but we will tell them that they will be persona not grata if they pick a fight with our Korean and Chinese friends. Anybody who has seen these lavish residences and indulgent life styles of our Western Diplomats would understand that nobody wants to be thrown out of the country.
I am utterly confused with blog contributors on this subject who vent their anger on Mere. People, Mere is only a messenger trying to make a living. She is being directed by Regime Lunatics VB and ASK and their legal BASTARDS; so vent your anger on them.
@ GD Go kiss my coconut Arse: You have a point in that insults being levelled against Mrs Vuniwaqa may be unfair. However she is no mere mouthpiece. As the individual who AGREED to be in charge of elections, she has become complicit in the regimes crimes and as such is now an accessory to treason.
There can be no more excuses or leeway for putting food on the table. What of the thousands of other innocent citizens who can hardly do that now because of the economic decline that the regime has wrought on the nation?
She’s a big girl. If she thinks she’s up to playing hard-ball then she must be able to roll with the punches. The upcoming elections (farce that we all know it will be), is about bandaging the life-blood of the nation that ebbs with every hack that the regime lands on the arteries of democracy (like the
sudden draconian rules & processes that they will roll out whenever the mood takes them).
Many rightfully should not have to reconcile Mrs Vuniwawa’s ill-chosen career path with the dignity & libery that has always been rightfully theirs.
Hey Big Brother
I have another idea. Can we get Prince Aiyaz to amend the decree again and make it mandatory to use invisible ink on all the forms? That would fix them once and for all.
Aunty Mere is copping some flak. I am so pleased she was so willing to compromise her integrity. Her pay rise was well deserved. She may have escaped her potential fate if we had not compromised her to the point of no return. We needed to do that. Shameem and Gates have some competition for Fiji’s most hated woman. They can accuse us of being crazy dictators but at least no one can say we are sexist or homophobic.
That new prison you are building (ASK back-up plan 37) was a good idea. 500 acres on Viti Levu on the coast, 5 star villas, satellite TV, Johnny Walker blue lable piped to the villas, jetty fishing boats, helipad. I just hope if all other plans fail that I can be charged with treason. I don’t want to miss the party.
Aunty Mere and her hubby will stop any real election experts getting in. I love the idea about North Korea. Get them to send their nuclear experts as well. We could do testing on any outer island who does not vote for us.
Consider using Syrians as experts. Most of them look anglo. We can change their names to anglo/ scandanavian names like Bill Smith and Roger Vilander and say they are from Sweden and New Zealand.
Could I please please please do something blatantly treasonous to ensure my place in plan 37. Maybe I could shut down the Trade union movement once and for all. Felix’ latest letter is so well written. He is too intelligent and honest to come over to the dark side.
Or we could invite Bruce Hill over and take him and Felix on a “reconciliation” deep sea fishing expedition. Croz would gladly drive the boat. He has a voodoo doll of BH and he is running out of needles.
Praise you Big Brother
As far as free and fair elections are concerned the regime must be seen to be equitable, however with the latest amended to the Political Parties Decree 2013, it is construed that such divergence tantamount to an act of transgression of human and political rights.
What is of concern is this amendment is designed is such a manner to preclude those parties who don’t comply with such amendments from participating in the regime’s supposed free and fair election.
Nevertheless, after reading some of the comments on this thread, it would leave any experient person to question the human psyche as why humans would reduce themselves to point of being nescient.
Mere Vuniwaqa as some pointed out is complicit, what I like to know is why Mere in performing her duty as registrar complicit?
Is Mere complicit because she is earning an honest day crust from the regime or is there an element of covetousness?
Would it make any difference if Mere was employed in the private sector of for that matters the regime?
The fact is, she was commissioned by the regime and charged with the duty to ensure the registration process is kosher and transparent and therefore to accuse her of complicity inter-alia profanity is indeed dastardly.
To be civilised in this day and age one must go beyond being toilet-trained and potentially master all possible ideas whether we like it or dislike it.
@ Ratu Sai
You must be related. I know the issues in Germany are a long way removed from matters in Fiji BUT… Those animals who put Hitler’s plans into action were COMPLICIT. Most of them were executed for crimes against humanity.
You clearly do not understand the concept of guilty by association.
Mere has sold her honour to the AG. She could have resigned.
Ratu Sai you are a deluded fool. Maybe you lack experient (sic.) You should post comments when you are sober.
