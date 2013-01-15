Statement 28: Bob Carr’s endorsement of the Regime’s actions
January 15th 2013
UPP Leader Mick Beddoes said that Australian Foreign Minister Carr’s endorsement of the Regime’s unilateral decision to ‘scrap’ the Draft Constitution suggests he is confusing the need to ‘engage’ the Regime with ‘embracing’ the Regime?
Beddoes said he has always encouraged the international community to directly ‘engage’ with the Regime and is happy that they have done so, however Beddoes said, there is a definite difference between ‘engaging’ and ‘embracing’ and he said he has never encouraged them to ‘embrace’ the Regime. Beddoes said he was relying on the Foreign Minister to know the difference.
Beddoes said this statement by Mr Carr is a ‘mistake’ and he needs to immediately recognize this and step back from it if Australia wants to stay on the side of supporting and upholding the rule or law, and promoting genuine ‘democracy not only in the rest of the world, but also in the Pacific.’
Otherwise Mr Carr will be seen as ignoring the majority of the people of Fiji by appeasing our oppressors and with it creating a new Australian foreign policy that at best will be laced with ‘hypocrisy’
Beddoes said he remains hopeful that a correction will be made
Mick Beddoes
bob carr got conned by kubu bola the father of all coup in fiji.
bob carr should give frank /khaiyum to rule in Australia .if not carr should move to fiji and get ruled under khaiyum/frank dictatorship.he will feel the pain like we fijian do.
I don’t care whether Bob Carr has been engaging, embracing or ejaculating or whatever.
What I want to know is why he has NOT got back to me on my question to him regarding the arbitrary denial of my visa by the American Consulate General in Sydney!
Can someone get hold of him and ask him to “please explain” !
at Rajend Naidu
What the fuck your visa refusal has to do with this issue.
Bye bye Mick, you effing loser. Where are you going to get 5000 signatures, let alone all over the country? Wouldn’t even get to be mayor of Sabeto. Love to be at your dinner table tonight. On second thoughts, you will be surrounded by all that comfort food. Gross.
Thanks Mick. Bob Carr’s turning and weaving over the past years is reason enough for not taking him seriously over this one. So dont be surprised if we see him singing out a different tune at times cos he also has to acknowledge in some indirect way the courstship he enjoys with China. Its a serious affair above all else. Hence if China supports what the thugs are doing in Fiji, Carr will have to be seen to be singing from the same song sheet! But he will also be aware that Washington may at times call him over for a chat!
@ Adios Amigo
Don’t draw your gun so fast!
the issue – let me explain – is whether Bob Carr pays attention to ordinary people or only listens to… well you all know by now…
Amigo you not connected to the American mob are you! If not, then no reason for you to upset yourself. Let Bob carr explain himself about my visa and about his pathetic reaction to the dumping of the Ghai constitution.. You go do something else. Adios!
Rajen Naidu
You are a declared terrorist, anti-american sucker.
That why the USA dont want a book worm like you to pollute the atmosphere out there mate.
You deserve what you got mate, perhaps it is time for you to grow up and learn some lessons which might come back to haunt you as in this case.
You are an idiot, criticising the USA all the time and now wanting to visit that country, which really is sucking.
@Micky Mouse Beddoes
You are a broken tape recorder playing the same tune over and over again……..
Senator Bob Carr is much clever and intelligent than you and all you anti government bloggers.
You and many NGO’s, Trade unions may have hoodwink poor Professor Ghai and other CC members in including your agenda in the new Draft constitution and the professor made a fool out of himself by including two circus in the Draft.
One being the 144 unelected civil society members running parrlel to the parliament and the other including the Great council of Corrupt to enhance racism and future coup to be instigated by these bastards as fiji has seen in the past..
Carr told Australian TV: “The notion, for example, of a largely unelected national people’s assembly comprised principally of non-government organisations sitting alongside the parliament is something I can’t think of enjoying precedence anywhere else in the constitution of a democratic country.
The re-creation of an unelected Great Council of Chiefs would seem to give rise to the suggestion that ethnic divisions in the country were going to be exaggerated by new constitutional arrangements.
I can find it understandable that the interim government has objected to both these features of the draft constitution presented to it.”
It was the same GCC Great council of Corrupt magaitinamu chiefs who instigated the coups in fiji, munity at the military barracks, burning and looting in major cities in fiji, robbing/burning houses of poor farmers in viria in nataisiri, take over of military barracks etc etc and now the Ghai wants to give these bastards a prominant role in the governance of Fiji.
What a joke- Ghai and Victor Lal?
@ Asinate Talei
I didn’t know I have been ” a declared terrorist”. who did the declaring – apart from you! I checked the official US State Department listing of terrorist just to be sure. There are hundreds on that list but guess what? my name is NOT on it!
No I am not desperate to visit America what with the gun massacres and all happening there! I would rather visit Vanuatu again. The last time I was there I got invited to a private lunch with the President of Vanuatu together with the wife of the former NZ ambassador who was deported from Fiji. Think about that! Not bad for ” a declared terrorist”!!
I will crticise the America Government when I think there is a need for me to that . You can’t stop me from doing that, can you?And, I will criticise the military regime in Fiji as a conscientious objector. You can’t stop me from doing that either. All you can do is hurl abuse at me. But that does not bother me because even your abuses are third rate!
Omnishambles……that is what the whole constitutional review exercise has turned out to be and Carr has even weighed his bit into it. All this commotion about what should and what should not appear in the constitution is just a side show. The real crime is still being carried out by the regime who now will proceed to prepare an alternative draft. So much for the money, time and effort given to presenting, listening, preparing and printing a document that should carry the wishes of the people. It was not really open, free and participatory after all. Simply it was con job!
Asinete Telei
You are a bitch and a stupid one at that.
Asinate
Luveni sona levu tamata no job tu ga buttako tutu sara nikua vodo loto wavoki tiko ena pajero,,,,ra sona levu lasulasu dau butako
@ Ass e nut Talei
I agree with you. a “book work” like rajen naidu is a much more dangerous species of man then the gun-toting human-rights abusing gang!!
assnut, when did you last read a book?
from your shitty rambling it is evident that you could use some reading to exercise the equipment in your nut!
Carr is just another self serving opportunistic politician who would sell his grandmother for five pence. Change in Fiji will only come from the people of Fiji, not from slimebags such as Carr and McCully.
Bob carr needs to clean his backyard first before telling others how.The same for Nz `s PM.Both countries need to have a change in govt as well.If there really concerned about Fiji or want to help Fiji in any way then your first step is open doors to fijians..Allow Fijians to travel in freely and have auto work permits for periods of time.You can`t close doors on them and at the same time act as so called big brother in the region.Both your hypocritical interests and foreign policies in the region is creating instability.Give them the same privileges as those with work permits as you have with others.Fijian skills are far more superior than those you have on your list.All fijians regardless of opinions of Franks govt knows this door need to open.Change your foreign policy and attitute on Fijians and work with them not against.Not one govt in this world is not corrupt.Have it on scales and you`ll soon realize that corruption is live and well in the US,Europe,Australia,NZ,Canada,UK to name a few.Name one country or organisation in this world today that is not corrupt and has valid points to justify its cause or case? All countries I mentioned above are corrupt in their own way and their corruption habits outweigh Franks govt 1000/1.
If you`ll ask me how is this and prove it,then my first port of call and or prove is you ask all countries mentioned above or any country of their oppositions opinion of their works ;) You`ll be surprise to learn that Franks govt outweigh them all 1000/1 no matter how you look at it.Whether they change their govt for the next 100 years,just simply ask their opposition for corruption prove and you`ll be surprise to learn that no one regardless of their so called democratic values,has some valid merits of accussations of corruption on Franks govt.Yes franks govt has loopholes but then again who hasn`t?We are all in the same boat, yall. The only difference is frank and his people on the other side of the boat but his people want to choose another leader,thats all.I know people hate him and his team but name one country where their leader is not hated? Who? Julia gillards same sex marriage team?Ministers have resigned because of corruption under her.Then who?Mcully`s rasist constitution or corrupt ministers?Anyone for constitution assesments?If you know any govt in this world or entity that is not corrupt then proof to me that your point is valid or else don`t comment.Then the next is question is so whats next or what would be the best option for all corncerned people regardless of race and or geographic location.Well this is my best opinion on franks govt.For starters,since they took office so far,they have showed fiji their goodwill agendas from creating jobs plus opportunities via soft business loans etc and investor friendly policies plus heaps more..I was even emotionally moved when I saw regardless of limited resources how they handled cyclone evans destructive force across the whole of fiji from start to finish.Not one single loss of life.This is the first govt in fiji with that record.The sad part was no one recommended his govt or their soldiers for it.Schools out west were ripped apart and people with families overseas were left to find shelter or food for themselves.Franks govt and his soldiers did what no govt did.Supply tins for houses and food,water and rations including temporirary shelters.In the face of death,franks govt helped the poor with shelter.Yasawa was worst hit and frank and his team was there.When was the last time a PM went himself to a natural disaster zone to seek peoples needs?Don `t you think Fiji needs someone like that?Of course,frank and his team have wrongs but who in this world is right?No one.The best franks and his team done is fix the problem and not be part of it.
I see fiji right now in a good position to take off.Take off as in be competible as australia and nz.
These two countries know fijis capability as in elite performance.Fiji has the brains and resources its not aware of.Fijis biggest problem is divisions amongst itself.Fiji needs healing as well.
Theres too many hurt as well across the board but I know in my heart,frank and his team are showing remorse with their actions.Lets prove to the outside world that fiji is capable of healing itself and let go of the past.The only way to achieve this and move on for future sakes of fijis children is forgive.When you forgive someone and show genuine love,what hurt there is that is deep rooted inside like a curse will be released.Find it in your heart to forgive.Don `t live with a hurt for the rest of our lives.Its a choice really.Fiji will never move if people choose to keep the hurt.Theres no harm in forgiving,is there?Remember,hurt is like a curse.It will stop you from moving forward.Let it go and replace it with forgiveness and brotherly love.Lets all work together regardless of opinions and let God be his judge,not us.Lets show the world who we are.If we choose to forgive then Gods favour will be upon us.Whoevers reading this…you know deep down your heart you`re a good person.Lets all fix this the smart way.Lets all together with frank and his team and maybe allow a temporary constitution maybe with the option to change I guess based on trial peroids before the ultermate ones sealed for good.Its always good to put things to a test based on certain criterias.This is just my opinion.The constitution needs to be tested on certain periods of time even if theres a change of govt.Immunity should be given to frank and his team based on performance in govt.Forgive them and let them go.Lets let God be the judge.Remember,A nation that forgives will be blessed 100 times more.A nation that doesn `t forgive but sticks to its pride wouldn`t be.What comes after pride is down fall and oh..what a fall.Some might hate me but I love you.God bless viti.
Bob carr pick up the phone and give Fr Kevin Barr a call … listen to what he has to say about his recent encounter with the “Prime Minister of Fiji”…
We’ll talk to you after that…
@ Sandi
You are a hypocrite……..you ask for forgiveness from those you wrong but you cant forgive them! How on earth will you expect Fiji to move forward with that kind of attitude which your hero is well known for? He blames the people for all the sins of the country but does not even admit his own! Please dont talk about corruption in other countries because corruption under your rogue government is of the worst kind Fiji has ever witnessed. Before pointing afar, search your own heart first……….
