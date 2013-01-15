Statement 28: Bob Carr’s endorsement of the Regime’s actions

January 15th 2013

UPP Leader Mick Beddoes said that Australian Foreign Minister Carr’s endorsement of the Regime’s unilateral decision to ‘scrap’ the Draft Constitution suggests he is confusing the need to ‘engage’ the Regime with ‘embracing’ the Regime?

UPP Leader Mick Beddoes said that Australian Foreign Minister Carr’s endorsement of the Regime’s unilateral decision to ‘scrap’ the Draft Constitution suggests he has confused the need to ‘engage’ the Regime with ‘embracing’ the Regime?

Beddoes said he has always encouraged the international community to directly ‘engage’ with the Regime and is happy that they have done so, however Beddoes said, there is a definite difference between ‘engaging’ and ‘embracing’ and he said he has never encouraged them to ‘embrace’ the Regime. Beddoes said he was relying on the Foreign Minister to know the difference.

Beddoes said this statement by Mr Carr is a ‘mistake’ and he needs to immediately recognize this and step back from it if Australia wants to stay on the side of supporting and upholding the rule or law, and promoting genuine ‘democracy not only in the rest of the world, but also in the Pacific.’

Otherwise Mr Carr will be seen as ignoring the majority of the people of Fiji by appeasing our oppressors and with it creating a new Australian foreign policy that at best will be laced with ‘hypocrisy’

Beddoes said he remains hopeful that a correction will be made

Mick Beddoes

Advertisements