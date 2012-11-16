UN labour agency names five countries where ‘serious and urgent’ labour-rights cases need attention

November 2012 – A key rights committee of the United Nations labour agency today identified five countries where it says worker-rights violations – some involving murder – represent the “most serious and urgent cases” among 32 examined at its current meeting.

Argentina, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji and Peru were singled out by the Committee on Freedom of Association of the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) after Committee members reviewed cases involving rights to organize, negotiate through collective bargaining and engage in social dialogue.

http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=43506&Cr=labour&Cr1=

Advertisements