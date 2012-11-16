UN labour agency names five countries where ‘serious and urgent’ labour-rights cases need attention

November 2012 – A key rights committee of the United Nations labour agency today identified five countries where it says worker-rights violations – some involving murder – represent the “most serious and urgent cases” among 32 examined at its current meeting.
Argentina, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji and Peru were singled out by the Committee on Freedom of Association of the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) after Committee members reviewed cases involving rights to organize, negotiate through collective bargaining and engage in social dialogue.
http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=43506&Cr=labour&Cr1=
QUESTIONS THAT NAZHAT SHAMEEM MUST ANSWER WITH RESPECT TO FICAC:
1. When was she appointed adviser to FICAC?
2. What were the terms and conditions of her engagement?
3. What was she paid?
4. Is she still engaged by FICAC?
5. How much is she being paid by FICAC?
6. How much has she been paid in total by FICAC from the date of her engagement?
7. Can she confirm that she was assisting in prosecuting the case of FICAC v Rajeshwar Kumar & Anor (Criminal Case No: HAC 001 of 2009) in February 2010, ? What was she paid for this?
8. Can she Nazhat Shameem confirm or deny that the Attorney General was calling on a daily basis to enquire on the case?
9. Can Nazhat Shameem confirm or deny that such discussions with the Attorney General was on loud speaker and heard by her, prosecutors, investigators and George Langman?
10. Can Nazhat Shameem confirm or deny that she entertained and advised another very important person connected to this case and after discussions with this person who called FICAC after each days’ hearing had concluded to give directions for the next day and that such conversations took place and was heard on speaker phone by her, prosecutors, investigators and George Langman?
11. Does Nazhat Shameem think it was ethical to have joined FICAC as a consultant so soon after leaving the judiciary as a judge and where she heard in part the FICAC v Rajeshwar Kumar & Anor (Criminal Case No: HAC 001 of 2009) matter?
Does the revelations from Rajendra does not prove that judiciary is corrupt?
Croz
It does not take long for some of the fallen supposed professionals to show their real class does it.
Facebook spats, what’s next, challenges to duels using handbags at dawn ?
Wow! that’s a significant achievement : getting named in a UN report as an abuser of worker rights. Is that the first time for Fiji to be listed? The military dictatorship of Bainimarama must be given credit for that. wow what an achievement!
I remember some years back a consultant was hired by the fiji government to do a review of the social welfare department at a cost of around $120,000 with all the usual perks thrown in. the consultant new nothing about social welfare in fiji. he went around talking with people who were well acquainted with welfare through their direct experience and compiled a mediocre report.
his wife too joined him for a little working holiday whilst he was doing his rounds in fiji.
this kind of things happen all the time – no matter who is in power. the present regime is apparently no exception.
For once we see strong action by the UN: Fiji is now listed as a human rights abusing regime. Khaiyum and his green thugs will shiver with trepidation and hide. If this is all the UN can do, I am not impressed. While all other development partners have stopped co-operation with the murderous, human rights abusing junta, for the UN it is all buisness as usual. Lots of new UNDP projects, a total UN staff in Suva of hundreds of people, peace keeping RFMF soldiers welcomed with open arms. The UN is propping up the regime rather than doing anything for the people of Fiji.
UN has done nothing for the ordinary people of Fiji.
They must STOP recruiting soldiers from Fiji and then you see the reaction of Bainimrma.
We need democracy where people can express themselves.
The international community must come with tough sanctions. 6 years is too long await.
@John F that UN ILO finding is significant. It has a bearing on the international marketing of Fiji products and branding. It reduces the value of Fiji products and the brand. The net effect of which is an erosion of Fiji’s attractiveness as a business investment destination within the international global value chain.
In practical terms the Fair Trade certification which is obtaining Fiji products to the EU and specifically the UK better pricing on the supermarket shelves is put at risk and very likely will be suspended because to qualify for Fair Trade certification one needs to have their systems of labor (and the regulatory framemworks) compliant with the international bennchmarks set by institutions such as the ILO.
The USTR situation is the other one in that same vein.
The EU suspension of the DCI under Cotonou is another one
It may not appear spectacular but it is very effective.
This all contributes t the erosion of Fiji;s viability as an investment destination and there is no confrontation or subjectivity about it because its simply rules based.
There are conventins we are required to observe in order to be able to avail ourselves of those benefits attached thereto, but when we choose not to observe those conventions (for whatever reasons) we also forfeit our entitlements to those benefits. Its an objective process.
There is no grandstanding or flag waving.
Just civilised rules based protocols objectively and transparently applied.
Junior Chaudhry is only person who had taken the regime / thugs.
The road for the Chaudhry’s is not over.
Time will tell whose days are numbered.
Look at the figures to judge the performance.
Price of good etc is gone up.
50 % people in Fiji now living below the poverty line
This report is another splash of cold-water on the faces of those idiots that claim that the ILO and Union’s complaints are in any way unjustified.
The truth always comes through.
Is it true that Bainimarama is on his way to the UN-ILO to collect an award for this listing on behalf of the people of fiji – as their sole representative?
