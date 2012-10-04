From the “Only in Fiji file”. Police not taking complaints now to be bypassed….when they should be fired…. Senior Officers to waste their time on the phone handling the job of their nonperforming junior officers….

Senior police officers available 24/7

By MERE NALEBA

Senior police officers in all stations around Nadi are now providing their contact details for the public at large to call if they cannot get through to any police station or post when trying to report a crime.

This is an effort to reduce the number of complaints.

The Nadi Police station was the first to do so after the Fiji Police Force had earlier published all its senior management’s phone contacts in the media. Station Officer in charge, Assistant Superintendent of Police Simione Bale said this was a way to curb the increasing number of complaints against police officers.

“I admit that there are a lot of complaints against the Service in the Nadi area, which is mainly because of poor service delivery, whereby police officers cannot be contacted on time or for feedbacks. There are times when we have fallen short of delivering to the standards of the organisation and members of the public,” ASP Bale said.

He said things would now change after senior police officers published their mobile numbers to help members of the public report a crime or suspicious activity.

Police Commissioner Brigadier – General Ioane Naivalurua said police officers, as professionals providing a service should be approachable, contactable and reachable at all hours of the day.

The mobile phone numbers are –

• ASP Simione Bale – Officer in Charge Nadi – 9905599

• IP Apete Rokolui – Station officer Nadi – 9905436

• Sgt Abdul Roneel – Station Sergeant Nadi – 9904560

• Sgt Sanaila Rogora – Welfare Officer Nadi – 8726420

• IP Maciu Vava – Crime Officer Nadi – 9904267

• Sgt Mesake Varo – Traffic Officer Nadi – 9904767

