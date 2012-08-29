We got rid of Chaudhry from our govt:PM
07:16 Today
Taken from/By: FBC News Report by: Dev Narayan
Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry was booted out of the Bainimarama government in 2008.
This was the comment from the Prime Minister himself.
The details of his departure have been shrouded in speculation while Mahendra Chaudhry maintained, he left the government on his own accord.
“Now the truth was that we don’t want him in government anymore because he keeps coming up with issues that we could tell it is to do with race, we told him thanks but not thanks, it’s time that you go.”
The prime minister’s statement ends four years of speculation as to the real and true circumstances surrounding Chaudhry’s forced departure from the government.
The prime minster says the labour leader has never helped towards nation building and has consistently used his type of politics to divide the country.
“He complained about the SVT, SDL and of course he will complain about the government now because we kicked him out in 2008, for that he is not very happy, for his political parties to survive after 2014, he needs to come up with something positive not negative.”
FBC News rang Chaudhry again but he still maintains he left on his accord.
You need to worry about yourself after 2014 Frank. The FLP and Chaudhry will be in for some time times but you my friend along with your boss Aicici will be royally screwed.
Bainiramama is a prolific liar. He praised Chaudhry in Closeup Programme in 2007 calling him Robin Hood. He continously praised him from 2007 untill 2008. The radio tarana records will prove this. Now why is he claiming this rubbish about sacking. Chaudhry has got documents to prove that he resigned. The acceptance letter signed by bainimarama himself following chaudhry’s resignation. Indian community please note this man is a liar.
This guy is an idiot who speaks without thinking so he comes up with shit most of the time.
What government is this monkey talking about? A junta of dimwitted i-taukei thugs with guns is not a ‘government’. It is just a bunch of thug monkeys with guns and bananas!
Chaudhary should be investigated for accumulating millions of dollars of donations collected for poor displaced farmers, into his personal account at Commonwealth Bank in Australia.
No wonder the indian community does not want to hear a word from this bastard.
MPC and FB shud go domi and veivutu with fatherbarr and rev yabaki…..magaitinanmudou…burn in hell you fken homo peodophiles
Bai and Chaudry you can fool people all the time.Fiji citizen don’t trust both of you.all your bullshirt and Vision for FiJi is not gone work .because first you both broke the rule of Law both of you 2 have lot of nasty and brutal things to tell us here in fiji durring court comings.
So Victor Lal has been vindicated after all these years
Fiji Sun Archivist
Posted August 29, 2012 at 5:47 PM
The great sleuth of investigative journalism is right below – the story is true – the facts to the smallest detail – Mahend was kicked out of Cabinet; from Fiji Sun August 2008
Fiji to have new Finance Minister
Chaudhry to be replaced by end of August
By VICTOR LAL
The interim Finance Minister Mahendra Chaudhry is most likely to be relieved of his Cabinet portfolio by the end of August. The leader of the Fiji Labour Party was allegedly handed his marching orders shortly before the interim Prime Minister Commodore Frank Bainimarama flew out to China on Wednesday.
The letter was personally signed by Commodore Bainimarama and Mr Chaudhry is expected to vacate his Cabinet office by 22 August. The Commodore was forced to finally wield the axe after the big oil companies allegedly threatened to slap the interim regime with whopping compensation claims following the recent hike in petroleum products.
According to a highly reliable source in the Prime Minister’s office, the Prices and Incomes Board wanted incremental increases in the fuel as requested by the oil companies. The Ministry of Finance allegedly continually blocked it until last week when huge price increase was announced, attracting a national outcry from the general public and other stakeholders.
The all powerful Military Council called upon Commodore Bainimarama to act, for the Council felt that the latest response from the oil companies could de-generate into another damaging standoff, similar to that which took place between the interim regime and the Fiji Bus Operators, and the water bottling industry. “The government cannot, and does not, want to be bogged down in another high-profile damaging stand-off, especially with the all powerful oil companies in Fiji,” said another source in the Military Council.
The source said Mr Chaudhry has allegedly indicated to Commodore Bainimarama that along with him Lekh Ram Vayeshnoi and Tom Ricketts will also step down from the Cabinet, as well as FLP supporters in the NCBBF and those on government statutory boards. But it is not the first time Mr Chaudhry, the source said, has spelled out his intentions.
He had expressed similar intentions when he was allegedly dismissed as Finance Minister last month. According to the two sources in the PM’s office and the Military Council, there were a lot of fireworks with regards to Mr Chaudhry last month. He was actually “fired” as Minister for Finance and his termination letter was delivered to his home.
According to the two sources, Mr Chaudhry was allegedly in the shower and the letter was in an unsealed envelope, so a family member read the letter and passed it onto Mrs Chaudhry. When Mr Chaudhry came out of the shower, the family were all very upset. Mr Chaudhry assured them that he knew nothing about this termination letter.
Anyway, the next morning, according to the two sources, Mr Chaudhry was allegedly summoned to Government Buildings to meet with Military Director of Legal Services, Colonel Aziz Mohammed, at 10:00am. In that meeting Mr Chaudhry allegedly told Colonel Aziz that if he went, others connected with the FLP will also withdraw their support from the interim regime.
Colonel Aziz allegedly immediately called Commodore Bainimarama who was in meetings with the Military Council at his residence and informed him of this new development. The Commodore immediately requested that Mr Chaudhry come and meet him at his home, at which meeting the termination letter was rescinded, according to the two sources.
Will we witness a repeat performance; we will just have to wait until 22 August?
