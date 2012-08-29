We got rid of Chaudhry from our govt:PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama Taken from/By: FBC News Report by: Dev Narayan

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry was booted out of the Bainimarama government in 2008.

This was the comment from the Prime Minister himself.

The details of his departure have been shrouded in speculation while Mahendra Chaudhry maintained, he left the government on his own accord.

“Now the truth was that we don’t want him in government anymore because he keeps coming up with issues that we could tell it is to do with race, we told him thanks but not thanks, it’s time that you go.”

The prime minister’s statement ends four years of speculation as to the real and true circumstances surrounding Chaudhry’s forced departure from the government.

The prime minster says the labour leader has never helped towards nation building and has consistently used his type of politics to divide the country.

“He complained about the SVT, SDL and of course he will complain about the government now because we kicked him out in 2008, for that he is not very happy, for his political parties to survive after 2014, he needs to come up with something positive not negative.”

FBC News rang Chaudhry again but he still maintains he left on his accord.