“Our target audience is between the ages of 18-35 and we will look at issues concerning uneducated and unemployed youths in Fiji.”

New party to address youth issues
August 05, 2012 09:38:33 AM
A new political party targeted at youths has been established for the 2014 general elections.
The National Youth Party which started its campaign in 2009 is the brainchild of Nayagodamu Korovou who feels the formation of the new party will give an opportunity to people aged between 18-35 a better chance to be represented in government and have the concerns of youth heard.
FijiLive caught up with Korovou while he was making his submission on Fiji’s new constitution at the Nasinu Town Council chambers yesterday.
“We got registered with the Elections Office since 2009 and have been holding our campaigns to raise awareness,” he said.
“Our target audience betweeen the ages of 18-35 and we will look at issues concerning uneducated and unemployed youths in Fiji.”
The Mavana lad from Lau said the party will compete for all seats in the 14 provinces in Fiji.
“When the election criterion comes then we will go for all seats.”
With their motto ‘One God, One People, One Nation’, Korovou said the party was formed after he saw all the issues affecting youths in the country were not addressed.
He is currently working with church youths to raise awareness.
“Our policy when we get into parliament after 2014 election is to lift up the youths who are not in school and not in the workplace.”
The party candidates will be decided after the criterion is out.
“We have highly qualified people as potential candidates and there are no old politicians.”
“Fifty percent of the candidates are women from different ethnic backgrounds.”
Korovou is urging youths to register for the election because there is a party to represent them in the 2014 election.
Meanwhile, Constitution Commission chairperson Professor Yash Ghai confirmed receiving a number of submissions from young people and is urging more youths to come out and express their opinions.
By Ropate Valemei
Why do we fijians need a magaitinamu from the lau group to lead us again?
Does that mean fijians from the main island are incapable, or does not have guts, or are imbecile.
Where are all the educated fijians living on the main islands especially the west, which is the hub of fiji.
Cummon people, we do not need a lauan cum tongan sucker to ever, never ever to lead fiji again.
The comment above shows the unstable mentality of a deluded tosser.
Democracy is all about representative government where the people are free to elect a representative of their choice. Similarly individuals are free to offer their service to the people as their representative.
So lets cut out the crap people and focus on issues that are relevant.
is that guy himself a youth??
@ Comment 1 above
BOCI
very good many party must come up gang up and kick dictator ass.
This gay is an expired youth.
Fijilive Story Qarase cant contest 2014 election for two reasons: Steven Ratuva what kind of political lecturer are you? Mr Qarase’s imprisonment is illegal because the regime is illegal therefore any law imposed by these crooks is not recognised. It seems puppet like you have difficulty in distingushing difference between ballot and bullet.
Rambo must retire. Khaiyum for next PM. hurray….
If NOT him who will? Don’t be standing from the sidelines and belittle a person that has decided to make a change. Fiji needs new blood in its political sphere. The old political establishment needs to change if the country is to move forward. This is exactly the attitude that has crippled Fijians into inaction. New minds need to be developed as our political system needs to be mended and built.
“New minds need to be developed as our political system needs to be mended and built.”
There is no moving forward with a regime that is doing all it can to keep standing still – they fear anyone and everyone that they cannot control. The “old” in Fiji, is the military dictatorship – and they need to face the reality that they cannot hope to keep their fingers on the triggers forever – Fiji is falling apart around them.
Radio Hyperbole.
“Fiji is falling apart around them”
Boy what the frick is the matter with you, I just got back from Fiji in the last week and it seems the people are more joyous than ever, they have a new found bounce in their stride, every one is walking with pride.
The best way to gauge the situation in Fiji is to sit among the market vendors and strike up a chat with them over a bowl of kava, there you can draw you own conclusion by seeing the mood of the people that comes and goes.
It will take an atomic bomb for Fiji to fail or fall apart.
Go back to Fiji boy the people awaits you, don’t waste your time collecting the benefits in a foreign country.
@Ratu Sai
I trust you realise that the kind of positive observation you have made above is totally frowned upon by certain contributors to our media here.
Your one sided view will no doubt cause us to have to read and suffer yet another letter in the FT informing us all in Fiji that we must give equal voice to negative views.
One can only assume that on your way to the market you ommited to spot the pot hole 1.5 mtrs from the 3rd lamp post on the left.
Sai only goes to the pig sty not the market so he could not have seen the pot whole.
