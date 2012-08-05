“Our target audience is between the ages of 18-35 and we will look at issues concerning uneducated and unemployed youths in Fiji.”

National Youth Party leader Nayagodamu Korovou while making his submission on Fiji’s new constitution in Nasinu yesterday. The newly formed party will contest the 2014 elections: Photo: Kunal Keshneel.

A new political party targeted at youths has been established for the 2014 general elections.

The National Youth Party which started its campaign in 2009 is the brainchild of Nayagodamu Korovou who feels the formation of the new party will give an opportunity to people aged between 18-35 a better chance to be represented in government and have the concerns of youth heard.

FijiLive caught up with Korovou while he was making his submission on Fiji’s new constitution at the Nasinu Town Council chambers yesterday.

“We got registered with the Elections Office since 2009 and have been holding our campaigns to raise awareness,” he said.

“Our target audience betweeen the ages of 18-35 and we will look at issues concerning uneducated and unemployed youths in Fiji.”

The Mavana lad from Lau said the party will compete for all seats in the 14 provinces in Fiji.

“When the election criterion comes then we will go for all seats.”

With their motto ‘One God, One People, One Nation’, Korovou said the party was formed after he saw all the issues affecting youths in the country were not addressed.

He is currently working with church youths to raise awareness.

“Our policy when we get into parliament after 2014 election is to lift up the youths who are not in school and not in the workplace.”

The party candidates will be decided after the criterion is out.

“We have highly qualified people as potential candidates and there are no old politicians.”

“Fifty percent of the candidates are women from different ethnic backgrounds.”

Korovou is urging youths to register for the election because there is a party to represent them in the 2014 election.

Meanwhile, Constitution Commission chairperson Professor Yash Ghai confirmed receiving a number of submissions from young people and is urging more youths to come out and express their opinions.

By Ropate Valemei