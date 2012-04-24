Fijians to be restricted by law (regulated) in using the Casino…… Isn’t this a form of racial segregation?

“Khan’s statement is based on a comparison between this Fijian initiative and the casino gaming industry in Australia, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. None of these countries have in place any form of regulation to restrict or limit their citizens from accessing casino gaming.

Sayed-Khaiyum said one of the hallmarks of the Fijian casino initiative will be the introduction of controls to regulate access by locals.

http://www.fijilive.com/news/2012/04/casino-experience-here-to-be-different-ag/42047.Fijilive

