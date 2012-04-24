Fijians to be restricted by law (regulated) in using the Casino…… Isn’t this a form of racial segregation?

“Khan’s statement is based on a comparison between this Fijian initiative and the casino gaming industry in Australia, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. None of these countries have in place any form of regulation to restrict or limit their citizens from accessing casino gaming.
Sayed-Khaiyum said one of the hallmarks of the Fijian casino initiative will be the introduction of controls to regulate access by locals.
Why is gambling called gaming? Is it an attempt to avoid the negative connotations rightly associated with gambling?
Gambling has negative consequences, especially when it is commercial gambling run by large businesses. People are encouraged to gamble money they can’t afford to lose without having detrimental effects on their families. It is one of the causes of poverty.
It remains to be seen whether it would be possible to bar locals in Fiji from casinos. In any case, when a country encourages the building of casinos to increase revenue, it is capitalizing on human weaknesses.
If friends gamble in private residences, probably the government should not become involved. Usually when people gamble like that, the amounts of money lost are small anyway. But surely it is an evil thing for a government to encourage gambling. Next I suppose the government will be sponsoring houses of prostitution to raise revenue.
Vore’s government is getting desperate for cash and they will try their hand on anything. Don’t be surprised if they legalize prostitution to earn some extra tax $
He dosent want broke Fijians and itauki’s there getting drunk and creating a scene. he just wants rich crims and gangsters with lots of money he can fleece. I bet you the restrictions wont apply to the Gujis and the wealthy.
Bloody hypocryte!
Actually, there was a proposal by the former government to open Fiji to casinos. This is not new.
