MEDIA RELEASE
BAINIMARAMA THE REAL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
The leader of the current Fiji regime has frequently labeled Lieutenant Colonel Ratu Tevita Mara, formerly one of his right hand men, and who left Fiji last year upon being threatened by Bainimarama, as a fugitive from justice, on account of his not returning to Fiji to face Bainimarama’s version of justice.
There is of course no question of Ratu Mara being a fugitive from justice because under Bainimarama there is no justice, and indeed no Rule of Law, as noted in the New Zealand Herald of Monday March 5th 2012 at page A6.
In accusing Ratu Mara of being a fugitive from justice, Bainimarama is the pot calling the kettle black.
It is Bainimarama who is the most conspicuous refugee from justice in the South Pacific. His taking of that refuge caused him to stage the Fiji coup of 2006. His preservation of that refuge is what has led him to impose a military dictatorship on Fiji. It is what will cause him to ensure that his refuge is not disturbed by any occurrence such as a free and fair election. His maintenance of that refuge continues to blight every aspect of life in Fiji.
The fact that Bainimarama is a refugee from justice also involves that all his stated pretexts for the coup mounted by him, and the continuation of military dictatorship, are false. His initial statement that he staged the coup to counter corruption is false. His later statement that he staged the coup to change the Constitution is false. All his public statements as to his motivations in taking and holding power are false.
Bainimarama is simply a criminal on the run. The sooner his run is brought to a halt, the better.
It is necessary to review the extent of Bainimarama’s criminality in two stages:
Firstly, to show what charges Bainimarama faced immediately before his coup in 2006, which prompted him to mount the coup;
Secondly, to show what additional charges will have accrued against him since his staging the coup.
For more details, including the proposed charges by the Fiji Police investigation, please see the following weblink:
http://www.cfdfiji.org/Council_for_a_Democratic_Fiji/Media_files/120309%20RUM%20PR%20re%20Bainimarama%20charges.pdf
vinaka RUM keep on applying pressure,Bai is about to lift his sulu high in the cassava patch and also keep a close watch at the exit points for the pig eater because he has planned to sneak through very soon.
May I take this opportunity to thank this blogger for providing such an efficient service.Your service has surpassed other bloggers namely courfourandhalfpointfive which is NFP dominated blog. keep up your good work and very soon you will be the number one.
Dyanuvad RUM RUM.
We know this and yet are unable to do anything about it because ultimate power in Fiji has been vested on the perpetrator himself. And to make matters worse a lot of countries are cosying up to FB most prominent of them being China and India amongst other lesser mentionables. Even the UN has accepted him in their fold. It is either these countries do not know the full story or accept abnormal situations. CDF should have a propaganda unit to propagate the errors the regime so that there could be more awareness and actions or decisions by other countries are made accordingly.
Fiji Village Story Today >Vanuatu Ready to Help Fiji.
many thanks to mr Kamal Iyar [aka] oqo for breaking the deal between two crooks. one beggar trying to rescue another.
vinaka oqo
Kamal Iyar come and clear all your debts in fiji don’t hide under meriani’s mini petticoat. YP Reddy is ready to assist you,come on OQO don’t be shy.
point to be noted, attar singh is accusing mahen and Lekh Ram for joining Bai administration. But very little he forgets that his own NFP Chamchars are currently sitting in various board . few names for the benefit of the readers:
Mahen Reddy >>>Commerce Commission
Chandu Bimaria >>>Suva City Council
Ravin Pillay >>>Suva City Council
Praveen Bala >>>Administrator LCC
vijendra Prakash >>>Administrator NTC
Attar the list goes on i don’t want to waste this valuable space but to you the message is Cristal Clear; those who live in glass houses don’t through stone at others. barchood you better understand this before opening your smoky mouth.
Chief WARWAR havent been to a WAR,hah hah hah hah hah
Fugitive and Casava patch coward now got ghai to cook up the new constitution for him
@ 1/4 Cast
Where is Attar Singh saying that?
Are Punjabi 1/4 cast ….sa levu vosa levu tidamu ko iko re.
