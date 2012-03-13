MEDIA RELEASE

BAINIMARAMA THE REAL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

The leader of the current Fiji regime has frequently labeled Lieutenant Colonel Ratu Tevita Mara, formerly one of his right hand men, and who left Fiji last year upon being threatened by Bainimarama, as a fugitive from justice, on account of his not returning to Fiji to face Bainimarama’s version of justice.

There is of course no question of Ratu Mara being a fugitive from justice because under Bainimarama there is no justice, and indeed no Rule of Law, as noted in the New Zealand Herald of Monday March 5th 2012 at page A6.

In accusing Ratu Mara of being a fugitive from justice, Bainimarama is the pot calling the kettle black.

It is Bainimarama who is the most conspicuous refugee from justice in the South Pacific. His taking of that refuge caused him to stage the Fiji coup of 2006. His preservation of that refuge is what has led him to impose a military dictatorship on Fiji. It is what will cause him to ensure that his refuge is not disturbed by any occurrence such as a free and fair election. His maintenance of that refuge continues to blight every aspect of life in Fiji.

The fact that Bainimarama is a refugee from justice also involves that all his stated pretexts for the coup mounted by him, and the continuation of military dictatorship, are false. His initial statement that he staged the coup to counter corruption is false. His later statement that he staged the coup to change the Constitution is false. All his public statements as to his motivations in taking and holding power are false.

Bainimarama is simply a criminal on the run. The sooner his run is brought to a halt, the better.

It is necessary to review the extent of Bainimarama’s criminality in two stages:

Firstly, to show what charges Bainimarama faced immediately before his coup in 2006, which prompted him to mount the coup;

Secondly, to show what additional charges will have accrued against him since his staging the coup.

For more details, including the proposed charges by the Fiji Police investigation, please see the following weblink:

http://www.cfdfiji.org/Council_for_a_Democratic_Fiji/Media_files/120309%20RUM%20PR%20re%20Bainimarama%20charges.pdf