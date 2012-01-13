The popularity poll that backfired. Frank fails as a “Peoples Prime Minister”

The Attorney General’s Office has lodged a complaint against Fiji TV to the Commerce Commission and Media Tribunal Authority regarding the Fiji TV personality of the Year Award that was decided by Vodafone.

“The allegation is that members of the public could text in and give their vote and the announcement was going to be made on the first of January.Unbenouced to many members of the public, Fiji TV closed the actual polls on the 30th of December as opposed to the 31st of December. In this particular case they closed the poll. We understand that Fiji TV subsequently made an apology and reversing the outcome but what we are concerned about is the manner in which it was done in the first place.” FBC Radio

FijiToday has been reliably told that the December 30th cutoff was made because there was a suspiciously large number of texts on the 31st from numbers allocated to the military. There were multiples of texts from several numbers with one number having 23 votes. At no time in the promotion did FTV state the cutoff was the 31st but it was presumed to be the date as the announcement was to be on New Years day.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimaramas amazing avalanche of votes in the last 24 hours was considered suspicious and the earlier cutoff was to avoid the results being tainted.

A peoples Prime Minister would have allowed Consumer Council CEO Premila Kumar who has worked tirelessly for the poorer people of Fiji to have her moment in the spotlight without sending his AG charging around trying to protect his damaged ego.

If his ego is this fragile then what happens if he fails to achieve his plans in the 2014 election?

Peter Firkin

UPDATE:

‎Stuff.co.nz

Fiji’s military dictator Voreqe Bainimarama has ordered two regime inquiries after he failed to win a television text message competition for personality of …

