The popularity poll that backfired. Frank fails as a “Peoples Prime Minister”

The Attorney General’s Office has lodged a complaint against Fiji TV to the Commerce Commission and Media Tribunal Authority regarding the Fiji TV personality of the Year Award that was decided by Vodafone.
“The allegation is that members of the public could text in and give their vote and the announcement was going to be made on the first of January.Unbenouced to many members of the public, Fiji TV closed the actual polls on the 30th of December as opposed to the 31st of December. In this particular case they closed the poll. We understand that Fiji TV subsequently made an apology and reversing the outcome but what we are concerned about is the manner in which it was done in the first place.” FBC Radio
FijiToday has been reliably told that the December 30th cutoff was made because there was a suspiciously large number of texts on the 31st from numbers allocated to the military. There were multiples of texts from several numbers with one number having 23 votes. At no time in the promotion did FTV state the cutoff was the 31st but it was presumed to be the date as the announcement was to be on New Years day.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimaramas amazing avalanche of votes in the last 24 hours was considered suspicious and the earlier cutoff was to avoid the results being tainted.
A peoples Prime Minister would have allowed Consumer Council CEO Premila Kumar who has worked tirelessly for the poorer people of Fiji to have her moment in the spotlight without sending his AG charging around trying to protect his damaged ego.
If his ego is this fragile then what happens if he fails to achieve his plans in the 2014 election?
Peter Firkin
UPDATE:
Fiji dictator angry at losing poll
Stuff.co.nz
Perhaps it wasn’t only a matter of ego. If the poll had indicated that most people opposed the dictator, it could have emboldened the people to rise up against him thereby endangering his position which he no doubt realized.
There is no way to take an accurate public opinion poll in Fiji, the reasons being that there is no way to get a true random sample and ensure that people will say what they actually think. Even the best and most honest attempts to take a public opinion poll in Fiji will produce skewed results.
Peter Farkin, your atttempt to smear our beloved PM just won’t cut the mustard because 98.6% of the Fiji Nation are beside themselves infact i will are far as to say they just love Bainimarama.
It is on us the people to work with this current regime for this reason, there among the few that show their aggressiveness by way of verbosity must never be trusted, but most importantly these people show the Fijian Nation thorough their lack of courage to confront their demon they aren’t even worthy of being called a Fijian and therefore the many that supports this regime are in fact in the long term constructing a foundation for their future generations.
Long live Bainimarama.
Good grief!
pepsi max, amigo, etc, the green goon is back.
it looks like the moronic military has hit rock bottom if they have to drag this Grade 1 drop-out back to a computer.
It is noted that he has failed at every attempt he has made to divert attention away from the subject under discussion.
The green goon’s brain must be befuddled as he couldn’t think of a new name.
I wonder if vodefone will give the military the names of all those who voted against bananasinpyjamas and they will be forced to spend an hour listening to the wisdom of pepsi, the green goon; without laughing at his stupidity of course.
This military junta led by khaiyum and his hand puppet bhaini-the-goose is totally corrupt. We still cannot find how much khaiyum and the goose are being paid through khaiyum’s treasonous aunt’s accounts. And how much she and the clan are ripping off the taxpayers?
Meanwhile the same old coup groupies come out with the same old bleating. Richard Herr and Anthony Bergin are becoming a broken record pleading for sanctions against the junta to be dropped. Get a life coup groupies!! Sanctions will go when Fiji returns to democracy and the rule of law, and the human rights abusing dictatorship you support is exterminated!!
Premila Kumar ???? What exactly did she achieve ?????? to be voted prefered PM ?She does what the government tells her to do or she is out the door as she once told someone.(FACT).
Don’t be fooled by her people.
The most prefered PM would be Rabuka as he was never given a chance to demonstrate his multi-racialism in 1998. Try him and see for yourselves.Forget 1987 and give him a chance to correct his wrongs.
@ Corrupt junta
Man, you just don’t know how corrupt! Notice Bainimarama is off again on a junket to some conference in the land of the Saudis. According to absolutely reliable Reserve Bank sources, both he and Khaiyum have stashed up some $US30m each in a Saudi bank from kickbacks ets from Asian contracts and funding sources. Their frequent visits to the Middle East at tax payers’ expense is to check on their illegal funds.
There is no doubt among the Fijian Nation that Bainimarama is the most Honorable and honest P.M in Fiji’s known history.
There can never be any one else but Bainimarama, the man who rode into town one December morn and set the Fijian nation Free from bondage.
History will be very kind to Bai because of his kindness to the people.
Hail the new Tui Viti.
Sai
Kupu ga vei Bai, magai
When I saw the item in the TV news I was wondering what the fuss was all about because the right person in my judgement too had deservedly won. Now it became clear that the regime had shamelessly shuttled around enforcing a change to the result of the poll. Doesn’t this sort of antics give some foreboding about the forthcoming election.
The dictator should be given the following awards:
1.BEST WOMEN BASHER AWARD.
2. MULTI BILLION DOLLAR SCAM THUG AWARD.
3. LAMU LAMU PER AWARD AND PUBLIC ORDER DECREE AWARD.
4. RAPE OF RULE OF LAW, DEMOCRACY AND HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD.
5. BANKRUPTCY OF FIJI AWARD.
6. DEVALUATION OF FIJI DOLLAR BY 50% AWARD.
7. ACHIEVEING 60$ BELOW POVERTY LINE ON THE POLPULATION AWARD.
8.HIGHEST PAID DOING FART ALL ILLEGAL PM ON 700,000 SALARY AWARD.
9. CORRUPT 150000 ANNUAL LEAVE PAYMENT AWARD.
10. MASSIVE SCAMS-CORRUPTION-ABUSE-NEPOTISM AWARD.
11. CEDING FIJI TO CHINA AWARD.
DONT FORGET THE HAND PUPPET AWARD
NEVER FORGET THE CASSAV PATCH DAYLIGHT DASH COWARD HERO AWARD
JUST FORGOT THE NO SCHOOL TIN POT DICTATOR AWARD WANNABE PER PM OF FIJI
THE BIGGEST AWARD THE DICTATOR GONNA GET AS THE END GAME IS NEAR AND THE THUG SAILORS JUMP OF THE SHIP IS THE LEFE GAIL SENTENCE FREE ONE WAY TRIP TO NABORO MAXIMUM
The sooner the Fiji military gets rid of khaiyum’s bum boy bainimarama and gets some real leadership the better.
Was it actually a ‘Popularity Poll’ ?????
the junta will not bring true democracy but the people power 800000 will bring true democracy.
the end is near and people are rising.
this junta is a dozen thugs and will make the cassava pacth dash soon
cowards who need decrees to try stay power.
people power revolution cant be stopped.
no question if but when.
sao has suddenly remembered his nickname; it must be hard for this poor misguided creature as he is constantly being pushed around by anyone ranking higher than an acting lance corporal.
It is interesting to note that two thirds of the callers didn’t think bananasinpyjamas should win.
Bainimarama is winning the rat up a drain pipe poll. Closely followed by Fat Mary and skinny little Meli.
Frankie Bananas Here.
As a military person I understand the importance of training, military exercises and practice. This poll on Fiji TV it was just a practice for the big one in 2013. Darn it I have given the game away I was supposed to say 2014. Like any election I am going to win but it is just a question of how.
When my insider in Fiji TV told me I was coming second to some nitwit Indian woman I talked to my boys in the camp and we came up with this plan which would get me voted the winner.
I told all the boys to vote for me I would give them a pay rise.
Some were a bit over enthusiastic and voted more than 20 times but that sort of loyalty does get rewarded.
Anyway Fiji TV spotted the obvious vote rigging and pulled the plug. But never fear that does not stop me or Khaiyum. We quickly made up a new rule that Fiji TV had broken and them took them to the New Media Authority.
We realize now that we will need to make an amendment to the Public Order Amendment Act Decree. We shall decree that I must win every poll in Fiji from now on.
Frankie leaves the room humming quietly to himself with a very satisfied air as he contemplates his acceptance speech for his victory in the forthcoming vote for Women’s Beach Volley Ball Player of the year.
It is no wonder Fiji was in such disarray especially when one takes into account the level of mentality on display here.
These are the children of disguntled ex-Fiji civil servants trying in vain to justify their parents theiving ways.
As for blog site retard exFijitourist what can one say except to pacify her in her idiocy.
Bainimarama will be remembered for the justness and righteousness he infused upon the nation of Fiji.
So popular that he needs PER and POA as well as 50 armed guards to protect his evil ass. Lamu sona will never be voted PM.
This dictator bainimarama is a total wanker!!! And coup apologists like Richard Herr think the Australian government should engage with such fools? Thank goodness such people are ‘academics’ and not in real policy or decision making jobs.
A new decree will come out tomorrow naming me, ‘Bhainimoronos’ as one of the 330 million hindu deities.
Great headline from AAP in the Courier Mail
“Probes after Fiji’s Bainimarama loses poll”
At last, the Australian media is presenting a true picture of the idiots that are hairyarse and his puppet. The article even quoted ‘FijiToday’.
I wonder if the green goon sao was the one that was made to ring up 23 times.
Sai
You tautauvata na ura …sa tiko dena qo na uluna as mona.
Peter, are you telling us that the poll was conducted without rules. No end date, can’t txt more than 1 time, no military entries. This alone is a serious offense. And you of all people should wonder why the media decree is in place. Look at your story on this topic.
He is most popular lying, women beating corrupt illegal Military Dictator in Fiji.
