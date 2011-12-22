American multimillionaire Larry Claunch also owns Nukudrau, a 19 hectare island in Savusavu Bay. Rumor has it the Denerau Hotel was already planned.

American wins right to open Fiji casinos

MICHAEL FIELD

The casino contract includes a US$290m five star resort on Denarau Island. An American multimillionaire has won the right to build a large casino on Fiji’s Denarau Island, one of the country’s main tourist destinations for New Zealanders.

Military ruler Voreqe Bainimarama has over-ruled long standing chiefly and church objections to announce that Larry Claunch, who describes himself as an investor, will get an exclusive license to build a 500-slot machine and 54-table casino on the island.

He will also be allowed to build a smaller one in Suva.

The regime advertised internationally for expressions of interest earlier this year. New Zealand’s SkyCity was among those interested.

The license will be held by Claunch’s One Hundred Sands Ltd, which will run the casino with the Snoqualmie Tribe from Washington state and Seventh Generation LLC, a Native American company.

The deal includes a US$290 million ($378 million) five star, 190-room resort on the manmade Denarau Island, which already has several hotels on it and timeshares.

Bainimarama said they would protect the rights and interests of Fijian people. A casino “provides a malleable fusion between the Western ideals of casino gaming with the strong cultural virtues of tribal and community life”, he said

He said the casino would provide 800 jobs.

“Fiji does not wish to imitate Las Vegas in the Pacific. Fiji already has a unique brand, one defined by its uniquely pristine environment, tranquillity and world class hospitality.”

Claunch said the casino was “a union of both economic and cultural endeavours”.

He also owns Nukudrau, a 19 hectare island in Savusavu Bay.

Advertisements