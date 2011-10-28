“Just another example of how Fiji has turned into a tinpot little shithole under Bainimarama”….No Right Turn… A NZ Blogsite

Sedition in Fiji
Back in August, anti-regime graffiti calling for dictator Frank Bainimarama to go started appearing all over Fiji. Last week, five men, one of them a kiwi, were arrested for it, and charged with sedition. The arrests are the usual story we have come to expect from Fiji: the suspects were detained for a week without charge (the legal limit is 48 hours), during which they
were threatened with torture by police. They have now been remanded in custody – quite unusual for a crime of speech rather than violence. The chances of them receiving a fair trial in Fiji’s post-coup court system (where the government handpicks judges and sacks those that show any commitment to the law) are remote.
Just another example of how Fiji has turned into a tinpot little shithole under Bainimarama. Decent countries don’t prosecute people for expressing their dislike of the government. Decent countries don’t have to. But then, its been obvious for a while that Fiji isn’t a decent country any more, is it?
Stop making a bloody fool of yourself.
Are you crazy? What greener pasture? What prosperity?
And talking about cowards?!?? Frank and Aiyaz threaten the entire nation, beat up women and kids, threaten families, torture and jail people without justice.
The biggest cowards in the land are the same that created the PER to protect themselves. Noone else in Fiji's history ever did that.
