Lt. Col. Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara on “The true story from Lau”

Lt. Col. Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara “The true story from Lau”
I want to correct the statement released by the Ministry of Information regarding Bainimarama’s recent visit to Lau.
In the papers on Wednesday they led with a story “Mara Clan seeks Pardon!” That is not true. Firstly there is no Mara Clan. There are the Mara Family and the Vuanirewa Clan. What is true is that no-one in the Mara family has asked the PM for a pardon or an apology. I am proud of the stand that I have taken. I know I have the support and confidence of both the Mara family and the members of the Vuanirewa Clan.
This apology was made without the consent of the senior members of the clan and none were present at the Matanigasau. On Tuesday two junior members of the Vuanirewa clan met with Bainimarama the leader of the illegal regime in Fiji and apologized for my actions. They had no authority to do so. Not one of the senior members of the Vuanirewa clan of Lakeba was present at the Matanigasau.
This had only happened because the regime used a very strong “stick and carrot approach.”
The carrots we have seen and read in the papers every day. Bainimarama has promised the people of Lau boats, schools, jetties; in fact everything they have asked for.
The “stick” by Bainimaraa was a threat that Lau would be cut off from government funds if they did not show their support. To make sure all went to plan, Bainimarama dispatched a Lauan soldier called Malolo to Lakeba 1 week in advance. It was his job to make sure that a ceremony took place. Even using threats, he was only able to force two junior members of the Vuanirewa clan to attend. The rest was made with members of the Vanua.
I find this laughable and shows just how desperate Bainimarama is to show he has the support of the people. But now we know it is all show and no substance. The little he has, exists only because of the promises and bribes he makes using borrowed money.
In contrast the support for democracy is growing every day. The People of Fiji now have hope there will be elections and there is a real alternative to Dictatorship
Thumbs up For Democracy
God Bless
Lt. Col. Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara
Contact:
To Contact Colonel Mara please send an email to truthforfiji@gmail.com with your contact details including a Skype name where possible.
Yup. We knew that.
http://intelligentsiya.blogspot.com/2011/06/lakeba-folds-to-military-regime.html
Vinaka roko ului…..
sobo sa leqa sara o ratu malolo!!! leqa taka beka nona job!
What a waste of tax payers money…this Vore is gallivanting around Fiji as if he is an elected leader…he’s only successful in hoodwinking the rural people… his promises for capital developments in Fiji will cost the government and the people of Fiji millions of dollars which the tax payers in decades to come…..he’s already mortgaging Fiji to China, Malasia. the IMF, ADB and so forth… this uneducated goon must be stopped or else Fiji will be bankrupt if it hasn’t already!!!…
Sa ciqomi oti na kena kamunaga Ratu,esa vakayatuyatu oti okoya na turaga ya ena vuku ni kamunaga e laveta tiko sa mau kina na ka kece e cauraki e keya ,se yaco e dela ni wavu se loma ni vale sa dua vata tiko ga na kena inaki,sa dri yani
who cares
caiti bumu viavia turaga drau vicai kei voreqe butako tutu
Dou dabeca na kamunaga dou sa kana loto kina qori bokola nomudou i tovo ,,,,,,kaiviti lolovira!
This is the sad truth that exists in Fiji, there will always be some individuals who will go out to greet the Pig to further their own interests and since the Pig controls the media it will turn into regime propaganda. Let us ensure that the true story gets out to as many as possible, although they have the media we have the coconut wireless and the internet.
Kai Lau……………caiji iko talega kau na vosavosa ca, o cei me mai dokai iko na nomu vosa ca, kaiviti lolovira ga o iko….na vanua da mai taukena tu qo e sega ni noda o iko na mate mai se mo na kauta talega na qele,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,vakayagataka ga o lako yani sega na isa……………..ualaki
Isa……sa sega ni yaga ga na veika eda tukuna ena gauna qo. Ena qai yaga beka ni sa oti na veidigidigi…..totolo mada ga mai na gauna meda digitaka tale e dua….e sa saulevu tiko ga mai na bula i Viti me baleta ga na cleanup lasulasu e rau cakava tiko……e ra kaya naka beka ni da lialia se mataboko.
dina mada na levu ga ni nodra vesu mona…..kakua na viavia levu ni kai Lau gona ga e tu vei ira na vakasama vinaka o kemudou qory dou boci wili kina o Ra Piggery….LOL
I HOPE ALL IS WELL WITH YOU RATU, STAY BLESSED